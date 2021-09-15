Kavanaugh, however, is the one justice who previously had one foot in the conservative legal movement and another in party politics. Soon after law school, he spent nearly four years with Starr investigating Bill and Hillary Clinton, which started off looking at financial matters but eventually led to the discovery of Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky and, ultimately, his impeachment. During brief stints in private practice, he enlisted in several politically charged legal fights, culminating in Bush v. Gore. He was rewarded with jobs in George W. Bush’s White House as a counsel and then staff secretary. Bush soon nominated him for the D.C. appeals court. Midway through his 12-year tenure, a Washington Post columnist wrote that Kavanaugh was “nothing more than a partisan shock trooper in a black robe.”