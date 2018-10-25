Britain, and particularly London, is known as the divorce capital of the world , famous for the size of financial awards that judges grant upon a marital break-up. The nation itself is now, however, facing its own divorce from the European Union — and is trying to limit the concessions it must make to its spurned partner. Any divorce lawyer will tell you that the spouse who wants to get out of a marriage is not going to be able to do so without paying a price.

But some leaders in Britain today are acting as if making concessions during a contentious breakup is utterly novel to them. Prime Minister Theresa May, for example, worked hard to sell her cabinet on an agreement called “Chequers” (after the country house where she presented the idea in July). Under the plan, Britain would largely continue to adhere to E.U. trade rules and regulations, which are shaped in Brussels, while reserving the right to depart from them at any point. But would opt out of the E.U. requirement that people can move freely across borders.

The E.U. rejected that idea out of hand at a September meeting in Salzburg, Austria.

It seems clear that Britain will have to make more concessions or risk being left with no deal — which could lead to chaos at the ports and even shortages of important medical supplies.

In a divorce, a judge may eventually impose a settlement on couples who fail to come to terms. But Britain and the E.U. have no outside force to save them from each other.

The history of this marriage has been fraught with tension. Winston Churchill proposed a “United States of Europe” in 1946, but Britain got cold feet when the union started becoming more of a reality: In 1957, Britain refused to join Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg and the Netherlands in a nascent version of the E.U.

Britain and the European Economic Community were finally joined in 1973. The marital vows to love, honor and obey, and promises of fidelity, were mirrored by Britain’s agreement to adhere to the “four freedoms” of the E.E.C. (which was renamed the E.U. in 1993): the free movement of goods, services, capital and people.

Britain long chafed in the coupling. It always felt that the E.U. interfered with how it lived its life, with strict economic regulation and the supremacy of the European Court of Justice, on many economic questions, over British courts. By contrast, the E.U. longed for a fuller commitment — as when its leader asked Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher to integrate Britain’s monetary policy more tightly with the continent’s. Thatcher’s response to that request has become the stuff of British legend: “No. No. No.”

When Britain finally petitioned for a split in 2016, it was, like many spouses who take this step, internally divided. The rational head (the 48 percent who wanted to stay) lost out to the heart (the 52 percent who voted to leave). The head knew that despite its faults, the relationship was generally stable and mutually productive. The heart, however, felt there were new and exciting relationships to be struck.

Although Britain, unlike America, does not have no-fault divorce — couples must still prove unreasonable behavior or adultery unless they have lived apart for two years — obtaining a divorce typically isn’t difficult. The challenge, as so often in the United States as well, comes with the arguments over finances and children.

As the reception of the Chequers plan shows, the E.U. is insistent that if Britain is to have the benefit of trading with E.U. members without cross-border tariffs, then it must also accept the free movement of citizens within the E.U.; the two are inseparable. To strain the divorce analogy, the E.U. insists that custody and finances must be part of one deal.

During a divorce, however, English courts tend to view issues of custody and finances independently — and that’s how Britain wants to proceed with Brexit. Emotions about immigration ran high before the 2016 referendum, and the subject remains of crucial importance to Brexit supporters.

English divorce courts favor the clean break: a complete severing of financial ties between a couple (more easily achievable when a couple are dual earners, when it’s a short marriage or when there is enough capital for one to buy off the other). That’s not dissimilar to a “hard” Brexit, the scenario in which Britain leaves the E.U. customs union and assumes complete control over its borders. In some divorces, however, ongoing alimony is inescapable — analogous to a “soft Brexit” compromise, in which Britain would no longer technically be part of the E.U. but could stay, one way or another, part of the common market (as Norway has).

If either Britain or the E.U. were my client in a divorce proceeding, I would advise that almost any middle ground would be better than going off the “no deal” cliff. Political standoffs, like marital showdowns, create their own destructive momentum. (Many former spouses look back and wonder why they quarrelled so furiously and expensively.) The debate over population flows is not all or nothing, for instance: Britain could be granted some degree of control over which workers from the continent get to move to its shores, even as disruption to current migrant workers is minimized. Britain badly wants to avoid a hard customs border between the Republic of Ireland (part of the E.U.) and Northern Ireland (part of Britain). Many divorce agreements fall apart on one sticking point, and this could be it. But perhaps Brussels can find room to move on that front.

The Brexit process remains full of uncertainty, but what we do know is that Britain has to leave the E.U. by March 29 . Without a compromise, legal and financial limbo loom large for the E.U. and Britain. They could end up like those feuding couples who angrily separate but perpetually postpone legal divorce.

Read more from Outlook:

Follow our updates on Facebook and Twitter.