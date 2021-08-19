Just as their counterparts did during the Vietnam War, U.S. officials largely refused to acknowledge that America might not succeed in Afghanistan. As Gelb noted: “The United States did not blindly stumble and fumble its way into Vietnam; it believed its path into that hell hole. . . . The tragic strategy that resulted was to persevere, to press ahead with more of everything in the hope that something would work out.” The story Whitlock tells in “The Afghanistan Papers” reflects so many of the same pathologies in governance that one wonders if America is simply doomed to repeat this kind of mistake over and over. How can citizens hold their leaders accountable for a war like Afghanistan when the responsibility falls so broadly and the incentives to hide the extent of failure are so strong? Afghanistan was a whole-of-government fiasco: leaders from both political parties, military and civilian agencies. Many of the figures highlighted in the book remain prominent in Washington policy circles, from senior government diplomats to the leadership of major think tanks to columnists for key newspapers.