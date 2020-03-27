But what exactly are those stakes — in the 2020 election, and in the battle within the Democratic Party that has now tilted in Joe Biden’s favor? To answer that question, I did something unusual in this age of 24/7 commentary. I got off Twitter and read some books. More precisely, I read as many recent works as I could by respected political analysts who are trying to grapple with the transformation of our politics and the Democratic Party. (Not surprisingly, given my interest in the latter, these analysts are mostly on the left.)

In these well-timed tomes, I found support for three fundamental conclusions. The first is that the more things change, the more they stay the same. Far from breaking with the past, the Trump presidency has accelerated the intensified polarization of the past generation. Indeed, according to Ganesh Sitaraman, in his ambitious “The Great Democracy,” released late last year, Trump’s turbocharging of Republicans’ reactionary turn has set America up for that rarest of transformations: the potential end of one “political regime” and its replacement with another.

AD

AD

The idea comes from my Yale colleague Stephen Skowronek. His influential 1993 book, “The Politics Presidents Make,” argued that presidents’ capacity to reshape American politics depends on the place of those leaders within the ebb and flow of regnant political regimes — the ideas and commitments associated with an ascendant governing vision. Franklin D. Roosevelt capitalized on the collapse of the Republican framework associated with big business and laissez-faire under the discredited Herbert Hoover; Ronald Reagan took advantage of Jimmy Carter’s efforts to salvage FDR’s pro-government coalition and remade the GOP.

In recent writings, Skowronek has argued that Trump is a latter-day Carter, a president who effectively killed off his own party’s program by taking it to its logical extreme. Sitaraman picks up this thread and argues that we are seeing the end of the regime associated with Reagan, sometimes called “neoliberalism,” and the emergence of another.

The collapse of this regime seemed probable before the pandemic; now, it looks all but inevitable. Though still trying to serve their corporate backers, Republicans have embraced government spending on a scale never before seen outside of wartime.

AD

AD

If there are no atheists in foxholes, there are no libertarians — or even neoliberals — in a pandemic. Just as wars and depressions forge new political orders, the combination of covid-19 and the ongoing eclipse of Reagan’s GOP virtually guarantees a fundamental shift, regardless of how — and it’s not too alarmist to add whether — the election plays out.

What that new regime will be, however, is not yet clear, Sitaraman argues. One frightening possibility he raises in his provocative book is a “nationalist oligarchy,” Trumpism freed from its enfeebled constitutional constraints. Another, the one Sitaraman advocates, is a renewed commitment to democracy in our economy as well as our politics — a solidaristic turn that covid-19 could, in theory, make more likely. Sitaraman is a longtime adviser to Elizabeth Warren, and so it comes as no surprise that his book is admirably detailed about the reforms he believes are needed.

And that he says we need a lot of reforms: not only to reinforce institutions that encourage greater solidarity across lines of race and class (Sitaraman’s slogan for these proposals is “united democracy”), but also to curb growing concentrations of economic power while reducing inequalities across people and regions (“economic democracy”), to make our electoral system more representative and our national political institutions more responsive (“political democracy”), and to design a foreign policy based on the promotion and protection of American democratic values (“defending democracy”).

AD

AD

Many of these ideas are innovative and would probably be effective. Sitaraman makes a strong argument, for example, that the Supreme Court should be replaced with one in which a randomly chosen selection of circuit court judges hears cases for a limited period, with a supermajority required to overturn congressional legislation. I came away from his book with the same exciting sense of possibility that I felt every time I reviewed Warren’s campaign website.

Alas, I had the same creeping fear of futility, too. The rub — not just with Warren’s agenda but also with Bernie Sanders’s even more costly (and much less fiscally forthcoming) blueprints — is how to prioritize and implement a set of individually appealing but collectively daunting proposals. After more than 200 pages, Sitaraman basically throws up his hands and provides bullet points (“Second: Find Leaders with Courage”). That someone so thoughtful must retreat to such hortation suggests just how formidable the political barriers are that stand between our current toxic politics and a “Great Democracy.”

Which brings us to the second big conclusion: The battle over what will replace neoliberalism is not just a clash of worldviews but of regionally based coalitions: an alliance of nonurban voters and conservative economic elites, vs. one of urban and nonwhite voters and progressive elements of the plutocracy. One is backward looking (“Make America Great Again”); one, generally forward looking (though Biden’s “Our Best Days Still Lie Ahead” is belied by his overwhelming nostalgia for the Obama presidency and for the Senate bipartisanship only he seems to think can be quickly revived).

AD

AD

As Dan Pfeiffer, a former senior adviser to President Barack Obama, explains in “Un-Trumping America,” the backward-looking GOP is greatly advantaged by our constitutional system. Our electoral institutions reward regionally dispersed voters, who have outsize clout because of Senate malapportionment and the ease of drawing electoral boundaries that crowd urban Democrats into a small number of districts. Our governing institutions provide ample openings for political elites willing to compromise democracy through vote-rigging, anti-democratic maneuvers and capitulation to an authoritarian-minded president.

Pfeiffer is hardly the first to point out how America’s distinctive institutions advantage the GOP. Focusing on Congress, Thomas Mann and Norman Ornstein made this point almost a decade ago in their book “It’s Even Worse Than It Looks,” and it’s a key claim of my work with Paul Pierson. Still, it’s an important reminder that institutions typically trump personalities (so to speak) when it comes to big shifts in our democracy.

Where Sitaraman is long on policy and short on strategy, Pfeiffer is a fount of advice. George W. Bush’s advisers were once dismissed as “Mayberry Machiavellis” — cutthroat operatives with small-town sensibilities (Trump’s advisers make “Mayberry” look like a metropolis). Pfeiffer’s alliterative approach might be Reluctant Realpolitik. A former bridge-builder, he now recognizes that outreach to the current GOP is a bridge to nowhere. Pfeiffer’s best-selling “Yes We (Still) Can” was nostalgic about his ex-boss. “Un-Trumping America” is much more clear-eyed about the limits as well as the appeal of the Obama vision.

AD

AD

Notably (because it’s so important yet so rarely discussed), Pfeiffer understands how much the Democratic Party has lost because of the decline of organized labor. While Democrats’ top leaders have temporized and triangulated, Republican leaders and business groups, and billionaire organization-builders like Charles and David Koch, have invested aggressively in killing unions off. The fallout — not just for the security and standing of ordinary workers, but also for the financial and electoral base of the Democratic Party — has been devastating.

“The biggest divide in the Democratic Party,” Pfeiffer observes, “is not between left and center. It’s between those who believe once Trump is gone things will go back to normal, and those who believe that our democracy is under a threat that goes beyond Trump.” Once hopeful that “the fever may break” within the GOP (as his former boss put it), Pfeiffer is now squarely in the “democracy under threat” camp. Yet the candidate who is claiming the Obama mantle, Biden, seems inclined toward the go-back-to-normal diagnosis. In other words, serious questions remain about whether Pfeiffer’s — to my mind, insufficient — alarm will drive the party going forward.

A revealing story in “Un-Trumping America” illustrates the problem. At a meeting with a bunch of Silicon Valley billionaires bemoaning the state of the Democratic Party, Pfeiffer passionately makes the case for putting big money into rebuilding the party. The billionaires recoil. They don’t want to become “a liberal version of the Koch organization,” as one puts it.

AD

AD

No doubt these super-rich donors will invest in electing a Democrat in 2020, at least if that Democrat is not Sanders. But their response shows just how under-resourced the reformers are compared with those defending the GOP and its plutocratic achievements. It also suggests that, on top of the aforementioned institutional biases, the Democratic Party is disadvantaged by the reluctance of its political elites to fight fire with fire and of party-aligned economic elites to embrace more aggressive redistribution that would have broad popular appeal.

We thus arrive at the third and final conclusion: The future of American politics rests on the ability of the Democratic Party to forge a governing agenda that harmonizes rather than papers over the profound differences among its factions. As E.J. Dionne argues in his timely “Code Red: How Progressives and Moderates Can Unite to Save Our Country,” Democrats cannot construct a new political regime unless they grapple with the fundamental internal divide that continues to cleave their party.

If Republicans have fused white working-class appeals and plutocratic policy priorities into a racially monochromatic party of reaction, Democrats are an increasingly multiracial party that extends from the far left to the center-right. Republicans have abandoned even the pretense of racial reconciliation, making increasingly explicit appeals to white identity politics while doubling down on their long-standing governing agenda of upward redistribution. Democrats have embraced multiracialism, but important elements of the party still cling to neoliberalism.

AD

AD

The Trump presidency has galvanized Democrats. Yet it has also brought out the simmering rage on both sides of the party’s internal divide — a divide that Dionne rightly describes as between moderates who fear overreach and progressives who fear capitulation. As Pfieffer points out, the cleavage is as much about how to rebuild American democracy as about how to rebuild the party. It’s also at least as much about how to understand the Obama presidency as how to explain Democrats’ loss in 2016. By way of illustration, Sitaraman’s mild critiques of the Obama record brought him rebukes from fellow Democrats who think Obama’s achievements (and the obstacles he faced) aren’t appreciated by the Democratic left.

The irony is that the Democrats’ coalition — more unruly, less uniform and currently more divided — is ultimately the most likely to prevail, so long as American democracy remains vibrant. The Republicans’ key strengths, particularly their reliance on older white voters and their unbreakable alliance with organized money, are also their key weaknesses. The Democrats’ key weaknesses, particularly their appeal to younger and nonwhite voters and the basic popularity of their commitments, are also their key strengths.

The question all these analysts confront is one that still vexes me after reading their books, especially now that the stakes of governance are so clear and so high: Are the Democrats’ inherent advantages enough to save American politics?

The Great Democracy

How to Fix Our Politics, Unrig the Economy, and Unite America

By Ganesh Sitaraman

Basic. 251 pp. $28

Un-Trumping America

A Plan to Make America a Democracy Again

By Dan Pfeiffer

Twelve. 273 pp. $28

Code Red

How Progressives and Moderates Can Unite to Save Our Country

By E.J. Dionne Jr.