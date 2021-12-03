At that moment, the future of Roe v. Wade hung in the balance. The newest member of the Supreme Court was likely to be the deciding vote. The court had four members hostile to Roe, and Bush was nominally in favor of overturning it. Although Rudman maintained that he had not talked directly with Souter about Roe, he was certain that Souter would not vote to overturn the decision if he made it to the high court. Rudman, who was pro-choice, felt strongly that abortion was in part a matter of compassion, and he believed that Souter was compassionate and would see the brutality in taking away a women’s right to choose abortion. Rudman also knew that Souter believed in the principle of not overturning Supreme Court precedents unless there was an overwhelming argument. For practical purposes, Rudman was planting a pro-choice mole on the high court. Much more than Souter’s future was at stake.