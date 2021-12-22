The flaws of the essay collection are easy enough to spot. The book, despite being called “Tacky,” does not seem all that interested in exploring the implications of tackiness, especially when it comes to class. Like King, I have a fondness for certain chain restaurants that others might consider tacky, but that’s mainly because those restaurants were the nice places to eat in my hometown — my affinity for tacky things is a function of where I grew up. And tackiness can take many forms, from ostentatious displays of wealth to proud displays of cheapness. “Tacky,” though, is more concerned with culture and less with class. King’s passel of cultural references — think “The Sims,” “The Jersey Shore” and Meatloaf — somehow made me feel both too young and too old, even though we’re only a few years apart in age. Her cultural observations sometimes sit uncomfortably alongside her more personal writing about sex. And her writing about sex might be too much for some readers.