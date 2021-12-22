The essay is a strange brew: part cultural reminiscence, part memoir, part attempt to delineate the difference between a good work of art and a perfect one. “The good is tasteful,” she writes. “You can see that thought has gone into it. It is carefully layered, and so lends itself nicely to interpretation.” She references Susan Sontag’s essay “Against Interpretation,” in which the critic argues for an “erotics of art” — an ability to appreciate the magic of how art makes us feel, without doing the mental gymnastics of parsing it for some greater intellectual meaning. Perfect art, King argues, resists such interpretation. It leans fully into the erotic. “To make something perfect, you’ve got to want to be a little simple,” she writes. “Not simple as in stupid, but simple as in uncolored — the more educated you are, the more your learning will inform your work and force it off that narrow peak of perfection.”
“Josie and the Pussycats” is a perfect movie, if not necessarily a good one, her argument goes. So too was this guy she had a relationship with in high school — in the rich, bad-boy drug-dealer sort of way — until, suddenly, he wasn’t.
If you’re not familiar with King’s body of work, this type of writing is very much in her wheelhouse. Some writers disdain the culture of the Internet; King is very much a product of it. Online (and, presumably, in real life) she performs a sort of vampy, winking sexuality — think Bettie Page meets Carrie Bradshaw, if Bradshaw supported Bernie Sanders for president and sometimes posed in an Old Bay-patterned bikini. Her writing, both in tweets and in long essays, is witty and accessible, especially when it comes to recounting her sexual and romantic relationships, the details of which she shares freely with her fans, many of whom appear to be horny men on the Internet. I don’t mean any of that to be reductive. It’s a pretty irresistible mix, even for those of us who aren’t horny men on the Internet.
I’m not sure I agree with King’s definitions of “perfect” and “good.” I was also in my girlhood when “Josie and the Pussycats” came out, and it was pretty bad. The boy she dated in high school sounds even worse, and I’m not sure he even fits her definition of “perfect.” But it did get me thinking more about my own definitions of those words, as they relate to art. To me, a “perfect” work of art is safe, strikes all the expected themes and hedges itself against criticism. A good piece of art dares to be interesting, flaws and all. It’s why I’ll always love the singer-songwriter with the warbly, imperfect voice over the flawless pop star, or the novelist who’s a fantastic prose stylist but can’t seem to figure out her plot. By that definition, King has written a good book but not a perfect one.
The flaws of the essay collection are easy enough to spot. The book, despite being called “Tacky,” does not seem all that interested in exploring the implications of tackiness, especially when it comes to class. Like King, I have a fondness for certain chain restaurants that others might consider tacky, but that’s mainly because those restaurants were the nice places to eat in my hometown — my affinity for tacky things is a function of where I grew up. And tackiness can take many forms, from ostentatious displays of wealth to proud displays of cheapness. “Tacky,” though, is more concerned with culture and less with class. King’s passel of cultural references — think “The Sims,” “The Jersey Shore” and Meatloaf — somehow made me feel both too young and too old, even though we’re only a few years apart in age. Her cultural observations sometimes sit uncomfortably alongside her more personal writing about sex. And her writing about sex might be too much for some readers.
That’s too bad, because it’s in her writing about sex and sexuality where King’s voice really shines. I have yet to encounter another writer who has so neatly captured what it was like to be a girl during that reactionary cultural period in which I grew up — when Monica Lewinsky was comedic fodder for the likes of Jay Leno and David Letterman and when we raised up teenage sex symbols like Britney Spears to impossible heights and then pointed and laughed as they fell from grace. King writes acutely, and sometimes heartbreakingly, about her developing sexuality, the cues she took from pop culture about how to make herself more desirable for consumption and how the models of sex positivity from the era (think Samantha Jones in “Sex and the City”) left out so much, which she would discover on her own in painful ways.
“I was naive enough to believe that I could pull off a liberated adult woman’s sexual detachment with a boy that I was fully in love with,” she writes of that bad high school lover, “and I believed that his stated desire to spend real time together was itself real — I didn’t recognize it as a ploy to keep spending as much, shall we say, ‘unreal’ time with me as I’d allow.” Such moments of insight make the book, even if they aren’t what the book is purported to be about.
“Tacky” is not for every reader, but for a kind of pop-culture-loving millennial, it will hit all the right notes.
Tacky
Love Letters
to the Worst Culture We Have to Offer
Rax King
Vintage.
208 pp. $15.95 paperback