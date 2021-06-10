But history is not a roll-call, and a near-perfect attendance record at the major events of the past 50 years does not make a memoir. And the book, while capably written, offers neither new historical insight nor true personal intimacy. Reading it can feel like shuffling through a bunch of postcards from the past, pictures of famous monuments accompanied by a jotted note saying “I was there!”
Matthews is something of a political monument himself. He has built a decades-long career in journalism as one of the most widely respected political minds in Washington, renowned for his sometimes facile ability to spot comers, recall obscure political factoids and ask abrupt, interrupting questions about how the sausage gets made. His bestseller “Hardball: How Politics Is Played, Told by One Who Knows the Game,” and his MSNBC show of the same name helped define American politics for a generation. His columns were good, his analysis was sharp, and the reader knows it, because he quotes himself throughout the book. Nobody was better at identifying the political currents and predicting where they were going — he twice won the Washington Post’s “Crystal Ball” awards for successfully predicting presidential elections — which he also makes sure to note.
But while Matthews proved an able historian in his three books about the Kennedys and one about political opponents Ronald Reagan and Thomas P. “Tip” O’Neill Jr., his memoir fails to convey the complexity and nuance of being a real person living through a historical time. The book seems to be written for political junkies like himself; it feels at times like a string of names and dates, descriptions of long-forgotten bills and long-gone political operators, a yearbook for Washington insiders, meant to be read index-first. The problem is that Matthews was often straddling the line between politics and journalism, as he suggests himself when he contemplates a 2010 run for Senate: “How could I cover politics while at the same time preparing to jump into it myself?”
This is the great tension of Matthews’s life, one that has propelled his career and enlivened his show but hobbles this book. Although he was never successfully elected to office himself (he worked as a Senate aide, a top deputy to Speaker of the House O’Neill, a speechwriter to President Jimmy Carter, and ran for Congress in 1974,) it’s clear that Matthews is a political creature at heart. He has a politician’s recollection for obscure names and banal anecdotes, a relentless forward propulsion and limitless confidence, a firm grasp of the political upsides and downsides of any situation. He also has a politician’s lack of introspection, aversion to showing any weakness, and general lack of curiosity about anything unrelated to the machinations of power. The book reads like a 300-page stump speech in a one-man campaign to be elected Guy Who Knows the Most About Politics.
Despite Matthews’s repeated insistence that politics is all about “personal connection,” at nearly every turn he pivots away from private observations or intimate details and toward information that was already publicly known. The decades he spent behind the scenes in the 1970s and ’80s yield few new insights about the political history of that time, often focusing on obscure legislative maneuverings too outdated to be relevant to a 21st century audience. The anecdotes are toothless and largely flattering to the subject, making the reader wonder what kind of juicy details he’s picked up after a lifetime in politics that he’s keeping to himself. He crosses paths with most of the great leaders of that time — including influential senators and Carter — but tends to spend more time quoting their public speeches than describing what they were like in person. In more recent decades, spent largely behind the anchor desk on MSNBC, Matthews recalls covering the 2008 election of Obama and the rise of Donald Trump. But even then, he rarely dips beneath the surface to tell readers something they wouldn’t have learned from watching him on TV. Like any good politician, he is too savvy to throw unexpected punches and too guarded to tell real secrets.
Of course, the book is meant to be an account of a man living through history, not a personal memoir, and Matthews is clearly a man determined to participate fully in the times in which he lived. Yet he seems so wrapped up in the minutiae of his own career that he often misses the more interesting narratives in his path. For example, he spends pages discussing how, as a legislative aide, he fought for an amendment to protect mobile oil drillers, pushed for a 1971 public works bill and worked to kill a federal employee pay freeze that nobody remembers. Yet he seems utterly lacking in curiosity about the life of his colleague Virginia Rishel, the top aide to his boss, Sen. Frank Moss, and the first woman to be a legislative assistant in the U.S. Senate. If Matthews ever asked Rishel what it was like to be one of the only women legislative assistants in the Senate in the 1970s, or wondered later about whatever happened to her, he never shows it. Instead, he seems obsessed with the now-irrelevant machinations of now-irrelevant senators, thrilled to have brushed shoulders with obscure political bigshots from the 1970s and ’80s. “I heard these familiar figures chattering among themselves like baseball players in the infield,” he writes, adding that it felt like “the country’s grand political stage had been replaced by a small gathering of men from the neighborhood.” Throughout the book, there’s the persistent sensation of hearing about long-ago baseball games, often not particularly dramatic ones, where nobody can remember who won or who lost, and nobody really cares.
It’s the love of the game that has animated Chris Matthews’s life and career, and “This Country” is more about the players’ vital stats and scores than the feeling in the stands. But that political game — hardball — has changed. The rules are different now, and so are the stakes. Matthews knows this but, in typical fashion, he steers clear of any real soul-searching over his sudden departure from television. He notes that he had “remarked on a ‘Hardball’ guest’s appearance as she was being prepared in the makeup chair,” adding that “it never occurred to me to deny that it had happened or condone what I’d said” and that after a “conversation with the network” he decided to retire early. He then quotes his own on-air farewell commentary from his final show (“compliments on a woman’s appearance that some men, including me, might have once incorrectly thought were okay were never okay”) before launching into a list of his favorite “young talent” he featured on ‘Hardball,’ a list of the campuses he had visited on his ‘Hardball’ college tour, a list of the types of people who “stuck with me all these exciting years.” It reads like the final speech of an embattled campaign, when the candidate acknowledges the scandal, praises his staff, thanks his supporters and walks off the stage.
His book is best read as a snapshot of a certain kind of player in a certain kind of game. He saw his share of plays, he knows the strategy better than anyone, and when history happened, at least he can say he was there.
This Country
My Life in Politics and History
By Chris Matthews
Simon & Schuster. 336 pp. $28.99