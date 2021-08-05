“Warmth” fluctuates in its emotional tone. Sherrell’s reactions to melting ice caps, rising tides and violent storms are mixed. He describes his guilt for considering bringing a child into a physical environment that is quickly dying. He writes about his anger at being a generational recipient of climate problems he has little ability to control. But he also says he’s generally a happy guy, before reflecting on bouts of “commensurate sadness” as he considers the death of our planet. He remembers sneaking off from a friend’s late-night party to cry alone in the bathroom because his ruminative thoughts about the destruction of the ecosystem were overwhelming. I first found his emotional flipflopping to be jarring and challenging to interpret. But later, I came to think that Sherrell’s diverse emotional palate may in fact reflect the ambivalence most of us feel when it comes to issues of climate change. We generally don’t think about the Problem, as Sherrell calls it, until our thoughts about it are too much to bear.