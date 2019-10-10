Since 1988, there has been an official day for coming out: Oct. 11. But the reality is that queer people have to come out over and over and over again. It’s exhausting and frankly sometimes not worth it. So I’m not always out. Maybe someone asks me if I have a wife, and I simply say no. Maybe a friend’s child asks what gay is, and I say they should ask their parents. Maybe I check “rather not respond” on hospital forms about sexuality. Maybe I don’t tell and hope that others don’t ask.

In asking gay friends — and lesbians, bisexuals, trans folks and closeted people — about their similar experiences with this exhaustion and coy, post-out closetedness, a recurring frustration was that as soon as queer life is broached, straight people often act entitled to ask personal questions. Are you a top or a bottom? Are you postoperative? Do you have a penis? Which do you like more, men or women? There is a tyranny there that conscripts queer people as indentured servants to straight awareness, paid intermittently in the minimum wage of tolerance. Queer people would never do this to straight people; we’re not allowed. I would never ask if a woman’s husband is hung, or if she identifies as a cougar or a MILF, or wade into her sexual repertoire.

This is the trap of coming out, the way it squirms under the weight of straight expectations. Coming out is embraced only as otherness, a kind of queerientalism, a wonderland. But I refuse to serve in this brave new world as other people’s cartographer, their sherpa or their tour guide. In all these moments of put-upon diplomacy, of my involuntary summons as straight people’s wokeness concierge, my interrogators have almost never put any effort into their curiosity before unloading it on me. Because it’s not about learning my truths; it’s about fitting their scripts.

Yet queer variety defies containment — as it should. When a daughter can come out as a lesbian on her way to coming out as a trans man and then identifying simply as a man, who is to say when we have revealed our last nesting doll? As queer theorist Eve Kosofsky Sedgwick suggests in her 1990 book, “The Epistemology of the Closet” (which helped popularize the term “glass closet”), the very idea of being “in” or “out” has a totalizing effect on the way we understand people. That means coming out is inevitably about making ourselves available to others, presenting ourselves as something knowable.

Openness was a radical act of self-empowerment in Harvey Milk’s day, when gay existence was just shy of insanity and plague. But a half-century of pride later, coming out has become increasingly about other people. When Apple chief executive Tim Cook came out, he quoted Martin Luther King Jr.: “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’ ” Sure. But our outness is for us, not them. We have lost the spotlight in our own story.

What’s more, we have collectively believed the lie that coming out, as a moment of actualization, is exclusively a personal journey rather than a societal one. Our celebration of coming out forces queer people alone to do the hard work and emotional labor of changing the country. Meanwhile, Americans are raising persistently gendered blue and pink kids. No matter our pride, outness still costs us Uber rides, YouTube dollars, our health care, our ability to parent, the roofs over our heads and, in 28 states, our jobs (this past week the Justice Department argued that the Supreme Court should allow businesses to treat outness as a fireable offense nationwide, condemning queer livelihood to straight mercy). There’s a practical reason the LGBT rights movement embraces the platitude “Love wins”: It’s more palatable than “I am worthy of dignity even in sodomy.”

No wonder that high-profile athletes and musicians who come out often do so only after they’re off the field (football player Ryan Russell) or after their song has danced atop the charts (“Old Town Road” singer Lil Nas X). The Brooklyn Nets forced center Jason Collins to accept a series of 10-day contracts after he came out. Actor Sean Hayes didn’t come out until after the original run of “Will & Grace” concluded (and he scored his Emmy). It is a vanguard that cowers — maybe by necessity.

Thankfully, the coming-out playbook is being rewritten by prominent people from Jodie Foster and Aaron Schock to Lil Nas X and Janelle Monáe. Without officially coming out, Foster and Schock (a former congressman) skipped to being out, forcing others to process "what this means" on their own. It's a mix of bravery, subversion and evasion. Meanwhile, Lil Nas X's and Monáe's public statements show the many ways love can manifest, always tailored more to individual needs than societal rules. All four are out in deliciously contradictory ways. Every coming out is a unique marriage between the internal and external; consequently, some are lavish pageants, some are procedural vows, some are impulsive quickies and some are clandestine elopements. All are holy in their own right.

My essence is that I am a riddle even to myself. I identify as unknowable, and I’m not sorry about it. Isn’t that the beautiful Mandelbrot of mystery we call the human condition? Outness doesn’t end mystery any more than a bar mitzvah or a quinceañera ends immaturity. There’s lots that queer people don’t share: their kinks, their vices, their abuses, their open marriages, the way they contracted HIV. My privacy is not a closet. It is a sanctuary.

