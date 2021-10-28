Some of her suggestions are more promising than others. In “The Right to Sex,” she approvingly cites the tactics of body positivity movements among Black, fat and disabled women. The writer Lindy West, for example, has studied photos of fat women in the hope of “coaxing a gestalt shift from revulsion to admiration.” While such a shift is far from happening on a large scale, small increases in body diversity across advertising and other media make it hazily imaginable. The same cannot be said of the idea Srinivasan proposes in “Talking to My Students About Porn.” This essay suggests that Internet porn has done grievous harm to young people’s sex lives by training them in its patriarchal, heteronormative ways. In contrast to her approval of West, Srinivasan argues that “better and more diverse representations of sex” would not be enough to counteract the damage. “Rather than more speech or more images, it is their onslaught that would have to be arrested,” she concludes, the passive voice seeming to concede that no existing person or entity would be capable of such a feat absent the kind of legal restrictions she disagrees with.