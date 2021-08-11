There is not as much information on how much natural immunity is provided by previous coronavirus infections, or how long it might last, and it is difficult to estimate what proportion of those who have recovered from infection have remained unvaccinated. (It’s also difficult to estimate accurately how many people had asymptomatic infections and never knew it.) The CDC estimates that about 35 million people have been infected; let’s assume that about half of these people are now also fully vaccinated. This gives us an (imperfect) estimate of about 5 percent of the U.S. population with natural immunity but no vaccination. Let’s suppose that the effectiveness of natural immunity is 30 percent — again, there is very limited information on natural immunity, so this number is purely theoretical. Taking into account natural immunity and those who have at least one dose of the vaccine, this still leaves about 50 percent of the population susceptible to the delta variant. The Re for this scenario is 4. That means that accounting for people who have partial or natural immunity improves our situation a little, but not as much as getting more people fully vaccinated would.