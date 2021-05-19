The HIV/AIDS infection rate in China is nowhere near what it is in the West. But in Hunan, He’s home province, HIV/AIDS is particularly prevalent, so that might have motivated his decision to focus on the virus. It might explain, too, why at least initially his “experiment” was celebrated in China. Scientists from around the world then weighed in, expressing horror at what He had done. The Chinese government then said it too was appalled, and He was tried and sentenced to three years in jail.