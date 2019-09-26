Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals hits a home run against the Minnesota Twins earlier this month. The Twins were once the Washington Senators, but left town in 1960. (Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The Major League Baseball playoffs start Tuesday. The Washington Nationals haven’t traditionally provided much fodder for October optimism, but this year, there is good reason for hopeful Nats fans to dream of a grudge match for the ages: a World Series pitting the Nationals against the old Washington Senators — now known as the Minnesota Twins.

That team left town after the 1960 season and, as old-time Senators fans still remember with bitterness, quickly turned the corner in Minnesota, leaving a lame replacement expansion team to continue Washington’s losing tradition. There are several steps before the postseason field is winnowed to the American and National league champions, beginning with Tuesday night’s wild-card game for the Nats. But if it came to pass, a Nats World Series win over the Twins would help exact revenge on Washington’s original baseball team, which owns the city’s sole World Series title, from nearly a century ago.

“That would be, as my father would have said, ‘Hell froze over and a month of Sundays hit the calendar,’ ” said TV host and Nats season-ticket holder Maury Povich, quoting the legendary Washington Post sportswriter Shirley Povich’s description of Don Larsen’s perfect game in the 1956 World Series.

Vengeance would be all the sweeter for being delayed if Washington could snap its World Series drought against the franchise that deserted it 59 years ago.

On Oct. 26, 1960, owner Calvin Griffith announced that he was uprooting the Senators, one of the American League’s original eight ballclubs, and moving them to Minneapolis. Just two years earlier, he wrote in The Post: “As long as I have any say in the matter, and I expect that I shall for a long, long time, the Washington Senators will stay here, too. Next year. The year after. Forever.”

The day league owners granted Griffith permission to leave town, they awarded Washington a consolation prize: a new, expansion Washington Senators, who would join the league the next season along with the Los Angeles Angels. But the replacement franchise would merely plant the seeds for Major League Baseball to abandon the city, a decade later, for 33 years. The new Senators had to start over with a collection of baseball castoffs in an expansion draft — yielding a team that “looked partly like an elephants’ graveyard, partly like an experiment in group therapy: a basic squad of 28, the great majority either has-beens or might-bes,” as Sports Illustrated put it.

In 11 years, the new team would post just one winning season, under rookie manager Ted Williams in 1969. A losing record brought dwindling attendance, just as it had for the original Senators. The expansion club bolted for the Dallas suburbs and became the Texas Rangers after the 1971 season. Baseball wouldn’t return to the District until 2005.

Meanwhile, the old Senators, after just one winning season in their final 15 in Washington, turned into a powerhouse in Minnesota. A core of rising stars who got their start in Washington fueled the resurgent team, including sluggers Bob Allison and Harmon Killebrew and pitchers Camilo Pascual and Jim Kaat. Killebrew really came into his own, hitting at least 45 home runs in each of his first four seasons in Minnesota, while Pascual led the American League in strikeouts his first three years there.

In just their second season, 1962, the Twins won 91 games and finished second in the 10-team American League, while the “new” Senators were the same as the old ones — losing 101 games and finishing last. By 1965, the Twins were American League champions, rubbing it in our city’s face by clinching the pennant against the Senators at D.C. Stadium (now RFK Stadium) — the franchise’s first since the Senators’ in 1933. The Twins padded their record by winning 15 of 18 games against Washington, which finished in eighth place, 32 games back.

“Calvin Griffith’s band of displaced athletes left here paupers in 1961. They returned as princes of the baseball realm,” wrote the longtime Post sports columnist Bob Addie.

Minnesota won back-to-back division titles in 1969 and 1970, just as Washington was about to lose its replacement team. In fact, the Twins had a better record than the Senators in every year of the sad expansion team’s existence. Actor and comedian Lewis Black, a D.C. native who was 12 when the original Senators left town, said that experience taught him that pro sports was a business that didn’t care about fans. “A kid doesn’t need that kind of lesson,” he told me. “It was bad enough they took a team on the rise, but they then replaced it with another team that sucked.”

Although the Nats haven’t won a pennant since arriving here from Montreal in 2005, the old days of baseball futility are long gone: The club is about to wrap up its eighth-straight winning season, something no Washington team had ever accomplished.

But the Nationals have put their fans through some harrowing postseason defeats, most recently the excruciating 9-8 loss to the Chicago Cubs in the deciding Game 5 of the 2017 National League Division Series. Counting the 33 years without a team, it’s been 95 years since the city’s only World Series title, in 1924.

Twins fans will be hungry for a title, too. After their strong start in Minnesota in the ’60s, the Twins haven’t exactly been world-beaters these past six decades — winning just two World Series, in 1987 and 1991. They’ve often struggled in the postseason, too, losing the wild card game in 2017 and the American League Division Series in their previous five playoff appearances, three times in sweeps.

Overall, the team has a losing record since moving to Minnesota, and baseball owners once tried to extinguish the Twins , along with the Montreal Expos. When MLB backed down from that plan, it not only preserved baseball in Minnesota but also paved the way for its return to Washington, as the Expos relocated here a few years later.

To set things up for payback, the Nats will have to win Tuesday, then defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers in a five-game division series and prevail in the National League Championship Series. The Twins, who won the American League Central, have a slightly faster path, skipping the wild-card game. To make it to the World Series, both clubs will have to beat teams with better records, but postseason baseball is all about getting hot at the right time.

Next year will be the Twins’ 60th in Minnesota, after spending their first 60 in Washington. There’s no statute of limitations for sports teams that abandon their cities, but perhaps D.C. fans can finally let go of their anger with a cathartic World Series win over the Twins in October.

