Some of the increases in cases among the vaccinated are simply an artifact of testing. Places that still use polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests as the gold standard do not yet incorporate the “cycle threshold” in their test results. The cycle threshold value tells you how many cycles the PCR machine must go through to trigger a positive result. A high CT value (more than 30 cycles) means the viral load in the nose is very low and most likely noninfectious. Experts at UCSF and elsewhere have cautioned against using PCR tests without CT values, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend testing asymptomatic people after vaccination. But the practice continues, and many of the recent cases in Britain and Israel were diagnosed via PCR tests among asymptomatic vaccinated individuals. A low, noninfectious viral load in the nose of an asymptomatic person is probably a sign of the success of the vaccines, since antibodies and T cells from the vaccines cluster in the nose to fight infection and kill the virus. Dead virus can still be picked up by a PCR test.