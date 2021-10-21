The international response to the economic crisis has been equally insufficient. The International Monetary Fund estimates that wealthy countries have spent more than 24 percent of their gross domestic products to support their economies, dwarfing what the lower-income countries have been able to do for themselves. (Whereas the United States has spent more than $5 trillion, 27 percent of its GDP, India has spent the equivalent of 4.1 percent of GDP, while in Haiti the figure is 0.6 percent and in Brazil it is 9.2 percent.) Exacerbating this inequity, wealthier nations committed only 1 percent of what they spent at home — $161.2 billion — to overseas development in 2020. Overall, the World Bank and similar regional banks increased lending to lower-income countries far less than they did during the 2008 financial crisis.