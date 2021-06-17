These fraught interactions expose a tension that often went unseen by previous generations: In the tug between a person’s right to know her genetic origins and her parents’ right to privacy, which should prevail? Mothers may not want to share how their children came into the world. Perhaps they conceived at a time when pregnant teenagers were pathologized and shunned, or they’re not sure of the father’s identity — and how can they tell their children that? Maybe a child was donor-conceived during an era when experts encouraged parents not to disclose this truth to their children. Or perhaps the circumstances involved coercion or violence. Brianne Kirkpatrick, a genetic counselor outside Charlottesville who works with those affected by genetic surprises, told me about a woman who said: “I told my mom that the man she told me was my biological father wasn’t my biological father. And she had this look come over her face, and she had to tell me her uncle had raped her.”