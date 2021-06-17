Humans have pondered questions about paternity for as long as we’ve been around. But the age of consumer DNA testing makes those questions deeply personal to many who in the past would have lived and died without ever knowing that a stranger had contributed half their genetic material. In an era of home DNA testing, secrets about paternity no longer stay secret.
The science of relative-matching at major companies like Ancestry and 23andMe is sound, and even when one’s genetic father doesn’t show up in a database, DNA results combined with solid genealogical research can often reveal his identity. Without quite realizing it, we’ve begun a grand experiment in intergenerational reckoning.
Having access to this knowledge has major repercussions. Over and over, the people I interviewed for my book, “The Lost Family: How DNA Testing Is Upending Who We Are,” described these revelations as profound, even traumatic. One woman, upon discovering that her father was someone other than the beloved man who raised her, described herself as “devastated that I wasn’t who I thought, that I was made of a stranger.” But she and others also expressed gratitude for knowing the painful truth. This knowledge answered questions, reshaped identities and changed medical care. The scale of this phenomenon is contributing to the emergence of mental health professionals who specialize in DNA-related discoveries, and strengthening a growing movement advocating everyone’s right to know his or her genetic identity.
These unexpected truths also pose major changes to family dynamics. For instance, they can shift the power balance between generations. In the past, parents who didn’t want their children to know their genetic parentage could often keep it under wraps. In the DNA age, parents confronted by the results of an Ancestry test may declare those results “impossible,” as one mother told her daughter, but such denials are no longer the last word. The proof is in those vials of saliva analyzed in a lab.
Most people I’ve interviewed want to know more about their genetic fathers — at least, what they can find through online sleuthing. Some struggle with the ethical implications of reaching out. “Who am I to upend your whole life with this knowledge?” one woman said of approaching her genetic father. The many who do want to initiate relationships must navigate emotionally complex overtures for which there’s little historical precedent. Often, language and convention fail us; if a seeker already has a dad, does she tell him of her discovery or decide that the news would needlessly hurt him? What does one say in a letter of introduction to one’s biological father, and how does one even address him? How do adult children and their genetic fathers navigate the passage of time and the fact of being intimately biologically connected while knowing virtually nothing of one another?
A woman named Stephanie, who identified her sperm donor father through DNA testing and eventually discovered that she was one of more than 20 donor children, told me how she and several donor siblings crafted a Facebook Messenger letter to him, a high-stakes endeavor they knew might be their only chance to introduce themselves. They went back and forth, fine-tuning the words and perfecting the tone.
Stephanie said she understands why so many adult children fear rejection when they reach out to their genetic fathers: “I was so worried about being good enough to be wanted.” Early interactions with her genetic father felt “like the most important job interview ever,” and before their first in-person meeting, she threw up. Later, as she and several of her donor siblings were in contact with their donor father and his nuclear family, sharing occasional holidays and camping trips, she struggled with what to call him. “Dad” wasn’t the word, since she’d already had one, but neither was his first name, and “donor” and “biological father” seemed too sterile. After conversations with him and his family, she settled on “Pops,” which suggested familiarity without being “super loaded.”
These fraught interactions expose a tension that often went unseen by previous generations: In the tug between a person’s right to know her genetic origins and her parents’ right to privacy, which should prevail? Mothers may not want to share how their children came into the world. Perhaps they conceived at a time when pregnant teenagers were pathologized and shunned, or they’re not sure of the father’s identity — and how can they tell their children that? Maybe a child was donor-conceived during an era when experts encouraged parents not to disclose this truth to their children. Or perhaps the circumstances involved coercion or violence. Brianne Kirkpatrick, a genetic counselor outside Charlottesville who works with those affected by genetic surprises, told me about a woman who said: “I told my mom that the man she told me was my biological father wasn’t my biological father. And she had this look come over her face, and she had to tell me her uncle had raped her.”
And then there are the genetic fathers, men who in past eras might or might not have known they had children out in the world whom they did not raise. Some, overcome by guilt or shame about the circumstances in which their children were conceived, or about being absent from their children’s lives, don’t want contact with them. Their spouses and other children may feel threatened by the revelation. One man told his adult daughter that her phone calls were getting him in trouble with his wife, and later he had his attorney send a “discontinuance of contact” letter stating that her “assertions [were] based on unproven guesses and conjecture” — despite AncestryDNA results showing their relationship as “Parent/Child.”
Here’s the thing about those unexpected discoveries: The reality of our genes may collide with the narratives we hold dear. We construct stories about who we are and what we value; about our parents’ characters and our spouses’ loyalties. The results of consumer genetic testing can serve as Rorschach tests for our beliefs about family, morality and the past.
But there are also inspiring stories of late-in-life connections that make me hopeful there are ways for families to muddle through these difficult circumstances and come out the better. I’m thinking in particular of a man named Jeff, who never knew he’d helped conceive a child in high school until that child matched him through an AncestryDNA test 32 years later. Jeff had lived with ALS, a debilitating neurological disease, for decades and never expected to survive as long as he had. He told me that he considered guilt and shame wasteful emotions, and that he’d learned through his health challenges that none of us has time to squander. Jeff embraced his daughter, newfound son-in-law and grandchildren, describing their reunion as a miracle that brought more love into his life.
Of course, DNA isn’t everything. It reveals truths, but as a wise genealogist told me, “It’s not love.” And some circumstances make it impossible to forge relationships. But on occasion, the revelations contained in our genetic material are our transport to a bigger world. This moment of intergenerational reckoning may teach us that our limits are those of language and custom, rather than of the human heart.
