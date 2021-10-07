Even now, I can recall the smallest details of the story as if they were part of a Patricia Hearst “Jeopardy” category: the name of Hearst’s boyfriend at the time (Who is Steven Weed?), the address of the Berkeley apartment from which she was taken (What is 2603 Benvenue St.?), the nom de guerre she adopted when she announced that she had decided to join the SLA (Who is Tania?) and the name of the bank she helped the group rob (What is Hibernia?).