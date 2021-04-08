Tessa died in 1997. Yet I can’t stop thinking about her in this season of death. And as staggering numbers of people suffer and die from covid-19, I can’t stop thinking about how so many of them are utterly alone. Or how, since long before the pandemic, so many people in the United States have died stressed and sad, on their own. How, unlike me, so many families don’t have time to ease their loved one’s pain, share their fear, whisper regrets, hope for forgiveness and say a final goodbye.

I didn’t know when Tessa died that in this country, where we squeeze families to the breaking point and beyond, we have decided that time is a luxury reserved for a privileged few. That I could take weeks off from work without penalty to care for my dying sister puts me among that rare group. And today, I can’t stop thinking about how that fact is unconscionably inhumane.

April Kimbrough was not so lucky. Deciding to spend time with her dying son cost her her job, her home and her peace of mind. Kimbrough, a nursing student and medical assistant, learned last June that her only child had been diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma, a rare cancer that typically afflicts young adults of African descent and is nearly always fatal. Kimbrough was working at a call center, ironically enough, at a hospice provider in Colorado. Her son, Da’Corey, 23, lived in Atlanta. His doctors gave him six months to live.

She told her supervisor and jumped on the first plane she could find. She worked remotely from Atlanta, and in her off hours, she took her son to doctor’s appointments and began to set up the care systems he’d need when he could no longer help himself. “I felt sure there would be compassion for me,” Kimbrough told me.

Instead, after three weeks, Kimbrough said, she was ordered to return to her worksite, even though her job handling triage intake on the phone could be done remotely. Back in Colorado, she became active in the campaign to pass Proposition 118, a ballot measure to adopt paid family and medical leave in the state. “I saw his first breath,” she said in one campaign ad. “118 means not missing his last.” Voters overwhelmingly passed the measure, and beginning in 2024, eligible workers will have up to 12 weeks of paid leave to care for themselves or loved ones.

In October, just weeks after shooting the ad, Kimbrough was let go from her job. The hospice told her she was under investigation, though she isn’t sure for what. Unable to pay rent, Kimbrough lost her apartment and wound up living in her car. Now, she splits her time between Colorado, where she’s in nursing school, and Atlanta, with her son, paying the bills by picking up waitressing jobs and making deliveries for Instacart.

There was no compassion for Kimbrough. That, too, we have chosen to reserve for the privileged few. Unlike virtually every other competitive economy, the United States doesn’t guarantee paid family and medical leave to care for a new child, a loved one or one’s own medical condition. Businesses offer paid family leave to about 1 in 5 workers, mostly in higher-paying white-collar jobs; while 4 in 5 executives have paid bereavement leave, only 1 in 5 of the lowest-wage workers do. The Family and Medical Leave Act gives eligible workers 12 weeks of unpaid leave, yet nearly half the workforce doesn’t qualify for it, and many who do can’t afford to take time off without pay. That means many of the estimated 2 million people in America who each year care for a loved one at the end of life are struggling to work, pay bills and manage increasingly intensive care — much less be present with a loved one as they die, and grieve after they’ve gone.

As Colorado’s legislature considered whether to pass a paid leave act, all kinds of people — hospice workers, funeral directors, social workers — testified about the pain they’d seen as families with no time faced impossible choices. (Lawmakers couldn’t agree, so supporters gathered the signatures to put the question to voters as a ballot measure.) Debbie Olander, a retired grocery store cashier, fought so her kids can be with her when she dies, in the way she couldn’t when her own mother passed away. “At least they’ll have that,” she said. To Daniel Ziskin, the chief financial officer for The Natural Funeral in Denver, saying goodbye at the end of life is a sacred and holy time. “You can’t do sacred and holy in a hurry,” he told me. And he’d seen too many families forced to.

Kris Garcia could get only four unpaid days off from his job at an auto-parts store in Denver to prepare his father for quadruple bypass surgery in El Paso in 2009. He checked his dad into the hospital on Sunday and drove the 12 hours back to Denver for work on Monday. A few days later, a customer was yelling at Garcia about an alternator when he got a call from his father’s doctor saying the hospital needed to remove his father from life support. His father died an hour later, alone. “It was traumatizing,” Garcia told me. He took a few more unpaid days off to bury his father, leaving directly after the funeral to return to work. He was suspended from his $11-an-hour job anyway.

Being alone at the end of life can be anguishing for the dying. But it can haunt the living for a lifetime.

Tessa became inexplicably sick at the end of September. By April, she was dead. For as long as I live, I will be grateful that I had flexible work, paid time off and an understanding boss who himself had fought cancer. That gave me space to question doctors, to run down the hall for ice water and sponges to wet Tessa’s parched lips, to research oncologists and experimental treatments. I was there to reassure her when, high on morphine, she feared that the Mick Jagger poster I’d put at the foot of her bed was talking to her. I was there to pretend to be her on the phone so the creditors would stop circling like vultures. I was there as the family gathered around her and my mother had to tell Tessa that she would die soon, and there was nothing anyone could do to change that fate. I was there to watch a single pearl of a tear run down my sister’s cheek.

And I was there to say all the things that, at 34, you think you’ll have a lifetime to say to your 32-year-old sister. I was far from perfect as a sibling. Our fights could be monumental and end with a variety of objects hurled at each other — chairs, Barbies and once an entire set of Chinese checkers. I could be thoughtless. We went to the same college, and she’d arrived for her freshman year excited to be together again. But I was lost, dour and aimless and didn’t give her the time. I didn’t know then that we’d never again live in the same city.

How deeply I regret that squandered year with her. How grateful I am that I could at least apologize for how I had disappointed her. I think back on how those long, slow last days with Tessa, free from distractions at work or worry about bills, seemed to last eternities. The time truly did feel holy and sacred.

These days, I keep a photo of Tessa on my desk, near a poem in her graceful calligraphy about looking to this day, “for it is life.” I named my daughter for her. I wonder sometimes if she is my daughter’s guardian angel now. I dream of her still, her dimples and mischievous grin lighting up my mind’s nighttime wanderings. And every day, I wear her watch. It reminds me that time is precious. And that having time to live well, and time to die well, should never be a luxury for the few but a basic human right for us all.