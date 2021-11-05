Importantly, these arguments don’t tend to carry much in the way of evidence. And it’s not clear that evidence is even available to bolster them. If you want to look at a broader context for, say, Virginia’s gubernatorial elections, you might notice that the president’s party often loses. Indeed, the president’s party has won Virginia’s governor’s office only once since 1973. With its unusual odd-year statewide elections, Virginia has a long history of waning turnout from the previous year’s presidential contest. Those who helped the president win sometimes don’t turn up for the next election, and they’re less motivated than the president’s opponents are. There’s some persuasion going on, according to exit polls — about 5 percent of Virginia’s Biden voters swung to Youngkin, while just 2 percent of Trump voters supported McAuliffe. For the most part, though, this is a turnout story. One million more voters showed up for this race than the last gubernatorial election. You wouldn’t know that from most of the immediate reactions to Tuesday’s election, many of which seemed divorced from evidence and history.