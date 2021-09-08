But it’s exactly these properties that kindle and sustain Nelson’s interest in the concept of freedom. Indeed, she’s a writer deeply drawn to in-betweens, uncertainties, and the way language bends and morphs in tandem with us, materially shaping our experience of the world and vice versa. Such concerns were central to “The Argonauts,” her many-award-winning 2015 memoir about fluidity in the body and the home, as well as her other acclaimed, genre-twisting works, among them “Bluets,” “The Art of Cruelty” and “Jane: A Murder.” In “On Freedom: Four Songs of Care and Constraint,” Nelson again brings a deliberate sense of indeterminacy to her project. While the subject might lend itself to didacticism, Nelson is explicit (notable, in this hyper-politicized time) that her words “do not diagnose a crisis of freedom and propose a means of fixing it (or us), nor do they take political freedom as their main focus.” Instead, Nelson embraces the shape-shifting nature of the concept — and its metaphysical, even spiritual associations — envisioning freedom as “a reusable train ticket, marked or perforated by the many stations, hands, and vessels through which it passes.” With this in mind, she invites readers to travel with her — and the dozens of other thinkers who enrich her prose — along the serpentine track.