Witt lays out two different theories about infectious diseases and history: Do diseases drive policy change, or are diseases shaped and pandemics brought into being by existing politics? He concludes that it’s a little of both. “New germs help make new laws and institutions,” he writes, “yet old ways of doing things shape the course of epidemics and the ways in which we respond to them.” There are also, he argues, two broad traditional responses to infectious disease. “Sanitationism” is a liberal, community-oriented approach that sees public health as a matter of mutual dependency and obligation, one that has typically been used by progressives to materially improve the living conditions of the poor and working classes (at times conservatives also have advocated for better sanitation measures like clean water and sewage systems in order to extract more labor from the working class and protect the elites from the contagions supposedly endemic to poor areas). A competing illiberal tradition, just as alive throughout American history, is “quarantinism”: an individualized, authoritarian view that targets perceived vectors of disease and demands that they be cordoned off from society. Because there is significant space between who is perceived as a vector of disease and who actually transmits diseases, immigrants, minority groups and the poor bear the brunt of quarantinist biases, often with disastrous and deadly results.

It is from that quarantinist tradition that Witt pulls some of the book’s (and history’s) most dire warnings. “The quarantinist impulse has always been apparent in the law of immigration and border control,” he writes, which is also where it has been given the widest legal latitude. For centuries, fear of disease has been used to justify the detention of newcomers to the United States, with little regard for many of the values we claim to hold dear — that all men are created equal; that no one should lose their liberty without due process of law. Anti-immigrant nativists pointed to disease as a pretext for excluding would-be settlers from China and Eastern and Southern Europe, eventually culminating in the racist Chinese Exclusion Act and, later, the discriminatory and restrictive immigration laws that “helped bring an end to the era of mass European immigration” by 1924, Witt writes.

But the history of public health and the law also offers some paths forward. Witt points to the civil libertarian and risk-reduction strategies that emerged with the HIV/AIDS epidemic in 1980s and 1990s as “a new synthesis of public health and civil liberties” that had at its heart the idea “that civil liberties are not antagonistic to public health. To the contrary, said the new sanitarians, civil liberties are crucial to the accomplishment of the field’s most important goals.” That meant voluntary compliance and an attempt to destigmatize marginalized communities, instead of draconian laws that public health advocates said would only push already stigmatized behavior — men having sex with men, drug use, sex work — further underground. These attempts were met with enormous pushback, but with hindsight, we know that they worked. By the mid-2000s, model public health laws had protections for civil liberties folded in.

And then came the pandemic.

This coronavirus, Witt says, is novel in more ways than one: It is notably, uniquely partisan, which makes it ever more dangerous. It arrives at a moment when conservatives have dedicated enormous resources to carving out ever-expanding “religious freedom” exceptions to laws, including those aimed at improving public health; when racial disparities in physical health, wealth, living conditions and access to health care remain appallingly wide; when xenophobia is dominant in right-wing politics; and when America remains aggressively carceral, packing a higher proportion of its population into prisons and jails than any other country on Earth. And it comes, Witt writes, after “decades of Republican Party resistance to expertise and to the regulatory state produced a newly rambunctious partisan dissent from the basic propositions of the law of public health.” You couldn’t ask for a riper petri dish.

Still, Witt ends on an optimistic note. America’s interconnected histories — an authoritarian and discriminatory one in which “legal responses to epidemics have targeted the poor, people at the border, and nonwhites” to exploit and entrench inequality, and a progressive and liberal-minded one that reminds us that “calamity can be an occasion for making intolerable social conditions visible” and then improving them — offer competing paths forward, with one choice emerging as the most obviously beneficial. There is opportunity in tandem with despair, and no nation is doomed to repeat the worst of its history. We can always choose better.

“American Contagions” comes both too early and too late: We are still in the midst of this pandemic, and so the story is necessarily unfinished; at the same time, one wishes that, six months ago, every member of Congress and the Trump administration had been forced to read and reckon with the history Witt neatly summarizes. But now in the aftermath of a close, bitterly fought election, let’s hope that this book will help America chart its way forward.

American Contagions

Epidemics and the Law From Smallpox to COVID-19

By John Fabian Witt