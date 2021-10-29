The Bannon subpoena is further complicated by his status when he gave Trump advice. Although Bannon was an aide in 2017, he had long left the White House by the time he gave advice to Trump in 2020 and 2021; he wasn’t a presidential aide in the time period the Jan. 6 committee is interested in. This raises another puzzling question: Does executive privilege cover the advice that citizens give to the president? On the one hand, when the Supreme Court endorsed executive privilege, it did so with a particular focus on executive assistants, particularly in the White House complex. On the other hand, the usefulness of candid advice doesn’t vary, whether the advice given is a federal functionary or a private citizen. Presidents have long sought and received private advice, and one can easily make the case that the private advice also must be unfiltered and unvarnished so that the president of a great nation receives the best advice possible, to facilitate the best decision.