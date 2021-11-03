They will learn from Pincus’s book. The title comes from a Bob Hope joke: “As soon as the war ended, we located the one spot on earth that hadn’t been touched by war and blew it to hell.” It was no joke, however, to the inhabitants of the Marshall Islands — five islands and 29 coral atolls in the mid-Pacific, with a land area about the size of D.C. — when the United States decided to use their home, a trust territory, as a nuclear proving ground after the bombs got too big to be tested in the American desert. For decades, the Marshall Islanders would be moved around like pawns in a Cold War chess game — becoming the “unwitting, and perhaps unwilling, nomads of the atomic age,” admitted a Navy official.