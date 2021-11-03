They will learn from Pincus’s book. The title comes from a Bob Hope joke: “As soon as the war ended, we located the one spot on earth that hadn’t been touched by war and blew it to hell.” It was no joke, however, to the inhabitants of the Marshall Islands — five islands and 29 coral atolls in the mid-Pacific, with a land area about the size of D.C. — when the United States decided to use their home, a trust territory, as a nuclear proving ground after the bombs got too big to be tested in the American desert. For decades, the Marshall Islanders would be moved around like pawns in a Cold War chess game — becoming the “unwitting, and perhaps unwilling, nomads of the atomic age,” admitted a Navy official.
In March 1946, the 167 residents of Bikini Atoll — ground zero — were moved to an arid, uninhabited island one-sixth the size, 125 miles away. “We will go, believing that everything is in the hands of God,” announced their leader. The Bikinians expected to return to their atoll in a few months. They have yet to go back to stay.
Test Able, the first bomb of Operation Crossroads, was detonated above a flotilla of captured and obsolete ships anchored in Bikini lagoon. A Noah’s ark worth of animals — mostly pigs, goats and rats — had been put onboard the vessels prior to the explosion to measure the bomb’s effect on living creatures. Some of the pigs were dressed in military uniforms, their hair trimmed to human length, their skin smeared with suntan lotion, to simulate a ship’s crew. Ninety people, including a prisoner serving a life sentence at San Quentin, had volunteered to be test subjects at Crossroads; the Pentagon politely declined their offers.
Perhaps because of the hype preceding the blast — the Navy promised that the bombs would not blow a hole in the bottom of the ocean and cause the water to drain out, nor “destroy gravity” — Able did not live up to expectations. The lone Soviet observer, a geologist and KGB spy, “pointed to the mushroom cloud and muttered, ‘Not so much,’ ” Pincus writes. So underwhelming was Able that much of the international press left the islands before a second test, dubbed Baker, detonated directly underneath the ships in the lagoon. Creating what was described as a “Niagara Falls in reverse,” Baker lifted vessels up into its watery mushroom cloud before dumping them — and a lethal radioactive soup — back down on the ships still afloat.
Crossroads was a reminder that in the Cold War, while the United States and the Soviet Union were adversaries, the Navy considered the Air Force the enemy, and vice versa. Interservice rivalry dominated the tests. Nonetheless, even the admiral in charge — who initially downplayed the effects of Baker — was forced to admit that the bomb’s radiation “appears to constitute a blow which is even more paralyzing than the actual blast and heat effects.”
Elegantly written and meticulously researched, Pincus’s book contains a wealth of novelistic detail. After the Able blast, for instance, Pig 311, a 6-month-old Poland China sow, became an instant media celebrity, having escaped from the officers’ toilet of the Japanese cruiser Sakawa before it sank half a mile away. Found swimming in the lagoon, the pig was donated to the Smithsonian zoo after recovering from radiation sickness. Not reported, however, was that only 28 of Crossroads’ 5,500 animals were still alive three years after the tests.
The airburst bombs of Hiroshima and Nagasaki had killed by blast, heat and “prompt radiation”: gamma ray bursts that disrupt the body’s ability to replace red and white blood cells. What the U.S. military desperately wanted to know was the short-term and long-term effects of radioactive fallout from bombs that exploded near the ground and remained lethal to humans for days or even weeks afterward.
The opportunity presented itself unexpectedly with the test of H-bomb Bravo in March 1954. Bravo’s designers expected it to have a yield of six megatons — equivalent to 6 million tons of TNT — and produce a cigar-shaped fallout cloud extending 15 miles downwind. Bravo’s planners believed that the inhabitants of Rongelap Atoll, 80 miles to the east, were out of danger. The planners were wrong.
Bravo exploded with a force of 15 megatons. Its 10-mile-diameter fireball vaporized some 300 million tons of water, mud, sand and coral, lofting it 130,000 feet into the stratosphere. The highly radioactive debris condensed and began raining down as white ash over 2,800 square miles of the Pacific Ocean a few hours later. Under Bravo’s toxic shroud were the people of Rongelap and the 23 crewmen of a Japanese fishing trawler, the Lucky Dragon. Parts of the atoll would be covered with more than an inch of the “white and gritting snow,” which settled on the inhabitants’ bare skin and caked in their hair, glistening with coconut oil.
The fact that Bravo was a hydrogen bomb, and that its fallout contained a witches’ brew of radionuclides, was kept from the Russians, the American public and the Marshall Islanders — until the Lucky Dragon reached port in Japan with its crew suffering from acute radiation sickness; one sailor later died. For years, the United States monitored the health of the Marshallese who had lived on the islands during Bravo, in part as “an opportunity for the American doctors to discover more of how human bodies react to such an event,” wrote one of the physicians involved.
Pincus devotes several chapters to subsequent efforts by the government and Congress to compensate the Marshallese, as well as the several failed attempts to decontaminate their islands. The Bikinians were finally allowed to move back to the island in 1969 but had to be relocated again nine years later because of radiation in the food chain. The same fate befell the people of Rongelap. Five years after Bravo, their blood platelet levels had still not returned to normal. A 2019 study found that the concentration of dangerous radionuclides in the soil of some Marshall Islands was “significantly higher” than contamination resulting from the 1986 reactor accident at Chernobyl.
Many Marshallese eventually settled in Hawaii or moved to the mainland. In 2018, 12,000 were working in poultry processing plants in the Midwest. Ironically, global warming may finally finish what nuclear testing began: Since many of the islands are only a few feet above sea level, they will probably be inundated by mid-century.
No national leader in the world today has seen a nuclear explosion, much less the detonation of a multi-megaton hydrogen bomb. Contrary to popular perception, the nuclear genie is not back in the bottle. When announcing the destruction of Hiroshima, President Harry Truman described the atomic bomb as “a harnessing of the basic power of the universe. The force from which the sun draws its power has been loosed.” Pincus laments that “Truman’s dramatic picture of what one atomic bomb could do has faded from peoples’ minds.”
“Blown to Hell” is a vivid — and needed — reminder.
Blown to Hell
America’s Deadly Betrayal of
the Marshall Islanders
By Walter Pincus
Diversion.
380 pp. $29.99