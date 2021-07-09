Somehow, Facebook even seems to make money off near-disasters. But that’s no accident, Frenkel and Kang write. The company has put growth and profits above all else, even when it was clear that misinformation and hate speech were circulating across the platform and that the company was violating the privacy of its users. The book is not the first to tackle these issues, but it adds a trove of rich detail that will be important in the ongoing assessment of social media’s impact on society and democracy. The authors, both tech reporters for the New York Times, have zeroed in on what was arguably the most tumultuous period for the company since Zuckerberg founded it 17 years ago: the five years stretching from the run-up to the 2016 election through 2020.