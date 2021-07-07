Trump is the villain in Rauch’s book, and Rauch takes him with dead seriousness. “With skills he had honed for decades by manipulating journalists, deploying what he called ‘truthful hyperbole,’ and starring on reality TV, he was easily the most artful practitioner of disinformation since the 1930s,” Rauch writes. “Anyone who did doubt his mastery ought to have been convinced when, after four years of softening up the public with one lie after another, Trump executed his coup de grâce, an astonishingly comprehensive, brazen, and effective campaign to convince the public that he had won the 2020 presidential election, or at least that the outcome was in doubt.” According to polls, most Republicans today say they still question the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s election victory.