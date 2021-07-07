Into this depressing reality comes Jonathan Rauch, who has turned himself into a kind of philosopher-journalist as a writer for the Atlantic and a fellow at the Brookings Institution. He sees clearly what a mess we have on our hands, but he also sees something much more hopeful: a centuries-old tradition of embracing the scientific method that has enabled what Rauch calls the “reality-based community” to win broad support for true and accurate judgments about all sorts of subjects that once were hopelessly controversial or unimaginable.
So, over time — a lot of time — human beings came to accept, for example, that their Earth actually made an annual journey around the sun, and was just one planet of one sun in a universe that was full of countless suns and planets. Although some believers in the supernatural dissented, evangelical Christians for example, the biblical view of the age of Earth (roughly 6,000 years, according to Christian calculations based on biblical references) has been displaced by modern science’s conclusion that our planet is more than 4 billion years old.
Over centuries, scientists found too much evidence of Earth’s old age for the biblical interpretation to survive. So, in Rauch’s judgment, the good guys won this argument, even if evangelicals have refused to cry uncle. You don’t need unanimity to settle such disputes. Over time, by a complex process of debate, investigation and experimentation, society settles on conclusions that end up being widely, if never universally, shared. This is how humankind shows respect for what Rauch calls “The Constitution of Knowledge” — also the title of his new book.
This process is supported by the fact that, as Rauch puts it, “losing touch with reality never works out well.” He’s right. The two most successful political movements of the 20th century that were built on deliberately distorted understandings of reality — Adolf Hitler’s National Socialism in Germany and Joseph Stalin’s Marxism-Leninism in the Soviet Union — did quite well in their early years, then crumbled under pressure within a generation (Nazism) or two (Soviet communism). Stalin and Hitler were both brilliant propagandists who did their best to defy the constitution of knowledge; both ultimately failed, though at enormous cost to their countries and to mankind.
Trump is the villain in Rauch’s book, and Rauch takes him with dead seriousness. “With skills he had honed for decades by manipulating journalists, deploying what he called ‘truthful hyperbole,’ and starring on reality TV, he was easily the most artful practitioner of disinformation since the 1930s,” Rauch writes. “Anyone who did doubt his mastery ought to have been convinced when, after four years of softening up the public with one lie after another, Trump executed his coup de grâce, an astonishingly comprehensive, brazen, and effective campaign to convince the public that he had won the 2020 presidential election, or at least that the outcome was in doubt.” According to polls, most Republicans today say they still question the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s election victory.
Rauch’s respect for Trump’s skills may surprise liberal readers, but it certainly seems deserved. He credits Trump’s original ideologist, Steve Bannon, with a clear understanding of how the communications techniques of the digital age can be used to confuse and disorient. He quotes Bannon: “The Democrats don’t matter. The real opposition is the media. And the way to deal with them is to flood the zone with s---.” Rauch continues: “Although the formulation is crude, there could be no more concise and accurate summation of what modern information warfare is all about.” Trump’s reliance on lies in his public discourse indicates that he has taken Bannon’s insight to heart.
To make matters worse, Bannon and Trump operate in a culture of historical, economic and political ignorance. Too many Americans know so little about those subjects that a forceful assertion from an admired source can persuade many of them, or at least utterly confuse them.
Rauch is determined to be an optimist about his one large idea: that an established scientific method reliant on discernible facts and describable methodology can still produce consensus among opinion-shapers and elites on fundamental issues. This is how the reality-based community survives and good ideas prevail over bad ones. It’s why scientists and most educated lay people generally accept that our Earth really is billions of years old, no matter what the Bible says.
Rauch insists that we can cope with the modern technologies that make it easier than ever to flood the zone with crap, to “cancel” nonconformists and troublemakers, to spread utterly false but appealing assertions disguised as information. “I am not an alarmist,” he writes after introducing such perils of the computer age. He insists that he wrote this book “in a spirit of hope and guarded optimism.”
He marvels that “the idea that obnoxious, misguided, seditious, blasphemous, and bigoted expressions deserve not only to be tolerated but, of all things, protected is the single most counterintuitive social principle in all of human history. Every human instinct cries out against it, and every generation discovers fresh reasons to oppose it. It is saved from the scrapheap of self-evident absurdity only by the fact that it is also the single most successful social principle in all of human history.” Those who embrace it have, up to now, prevailed over those who refused to.
Rauch is a very smart fellow who has done a huge amount of reading, and he is an elegant writer, a combination that makes him persuasive. Reading this book is a rewarding challenge. I thought I deserved at least three college credits for getting to the end, though the trip itself was more fun than most college courses.
But I also found myself worrying that Rauch is too indulgent of the ugliest phenomena he writes about and too optimistic about the damage they do to the reality-based community. Not that he avoids the issues raised by radical activists who have transformed some university campuses into battlefields by turning against free speech for those with whom they disagree. He disapproves sharply of those who justify silencing opinions that make some people uncomfortable for the sake of some ill-defined “emotional safety.”
Members of the reality-based world should realize, Rauch writes, that “the Constitution of Knowledge does not allow . . . treating criticism, offense or emotional impact as equivalent to physical violence or protection from emotionally hurtful expression as a right. If subjectively hurtful expressions are violence, then criticism is violence, and then science is a human rights violation.”
But then Rauch acknowledges that in recent years, “the vocabulary of emotional safetyism [what a phrase!] had become ubiquitous. People who objected to ideas they deemed hurtful found themselves armed with a powerful rhetorical weapon and limitless potential targets.”
And such things did not happen only on campuses. Rauch rightly criticizes employees of the New York Times who pressured their bosses to fire the editor responsible for publication of an op-ed piece by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) that called for deploying federal troops in cities convulsed by street demonstrations and rioting after the killing of George Floyd. (The editor eventually resigned.)
Numerous Times reporters and editors sent out tweets that said, “Running this [Cotton op-ed] puts Black @NYTimes staff in danger.” Rauch notes that journalists, especially, had no grounds for seeking “safety from unwelcome viewpoints” that made them uncomfortable: “Entering hostile emotional and intellectual territory is in the [journalist’s] job description.”
He also offers pointed criticism of the “cancel culture” that has destroyed lives and careers, recounting gruesome specific anecdotes, including how some students and professors have been hounded and abandoned by colleagues and friends.
But then Rauch made me uncomfortable. After powerful pages that seemed ominous and alarming, after acknowledging widespread discrimination on American campuses against conservative students and professors, he finds comfort in polling numbers and interviews that show broad support for tolerance and diversity among professors, students and ordinary citizens, too. “Most Americans, including left-leaning Americans, do not want to see debate chilled and speech policed,” he writes, as though that should somehow be reassuring.
A few pages later, the tune changes. “Well-publicized incidents of campus intolerance and one-sidedness have convinced a lot of people that universities are in the indoctrination business,” writes Rauch, clearly torn. “For academia, time is running out to take viewpoint diversity seriously — meaning just as seriously as other kinds of diversity.”
Rauch told us earlier how important academic institutions are to preserving and promoting the constitution of knowledge that he believes can still carry the day against the disinformers polluting our political discourse. His confidence would be easier to share if those institutions were as concerned with evenhandedness as Rauch is.
The Constitution of Knowledge
A Defense of Truth
By Jonathan Rauch
Brookings. 305 pp. $27.99