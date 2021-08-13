Certainly, countering these false claims is a first step. But first-person narratives have their own power. So we might make progress by listening to a different set of stories — those told by people who use drugs. After all, the people with the highest risk of being poisoned by a contaminated drug supply are those who inject and snort illicit fentanyl. And yet, according to researchers writing in the International Journal of Drug Policy , they are among the voices least likely to find their way into mainstream publications. (Some people prefer fentanyl to heroin, because it has a more intense onset or “rush,” but others avoid it because of uncertainties about its potency — and, recently, because of increasing concerns about contamination. But consumers of drugs don’t always have a choice in what’s available to them. As scholars writing in the journal Addiction point out, “People who use opioids lack the information or power to influence the market through demand.”)