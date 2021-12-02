There is no doubt that breast milk evolved to provide optimal nutrition and immune protection for infants, but “breast is best” dogma often exaggerates the benefits of breastfeeding and downplays its barriers and challenges. Research offers good evidence that breastfed babies have fewer infections, and breastfeeding for at least two months, even when accompanied by some formula-feeding, is associated with a lower risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). But materials that promote breastfeeding often promise a long list of lifelong benefits, like greater intelligence and reduced rates of asthma and obesity, and the evidence is far murkier on these points: Some studies support these claims, and others do not. Part of the challenge of studying these long-term outcomes is that access to breastfeeding is inequitable: Parents who breastfeed are more likely to be White, have higher incomes and have employers who are supportive of their choice. Breastfed or not, their children are also more likely to have clean air to breathe, safe places to play, high-quality educational opportunities and healthy food to eat.