Myth No. 1
Breastfeeding is always the best choice.
For new parents, “breast is best” is one of the loudest and most insistent messages they hear. “Breastfeeding: the best gift a mother can give her child,” says UNICEF. “Your milk gives your baby the very best start in life. And only you can give it!!” reads literature from the Colorado health department. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, not only is breast milk “the perfect food for your baby,” it also “saves lives, money, and time.” Who wouldn’t want that?
There is no doubt that breast milk evolved to provide optimal nutrition and immune protection for infants, but “breast is best” dogma often exaggerates the benefits of breastfeeding and downplays its barriers and challenges. Research offers good evidence that breastfed babies have fewer infections, and breastfeeding for at least two months, even when accompanied by some formula-feeding, is associated with a lower risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). But materials that promote breastfeeding often promise a long list of lifelong benefits, like greater intelligence and reduced rates of asthma and obesity, and the evidence is far murkier on these points: Some studies support these claims, and others do not. Part of the challenge of studying these long-term outcomes is that access to breastfeeding is inequitable: Parents who breastfeed are more likely to be White, have higher incomes and have employers who are supportive of their choice. Breastfed or not, their children are also more likely to have clean air to breathe, safe places to play, high-quality educational opportunities and healthy food to eat.
And the reality that breastfeeding isn’t an option for many parents, such as adoptive parents and gay fathers, and many lactating parents will not make enough milk to meet their babies’ needs. For some, breastfeeding is painful or mentally or physically exhausting; some will find it impossible to balance the demands of breastfeeding and a job in a country with no paid parental leave policy. For these families, breast may not be best at all, and describing it as such runs the risk that babies will go underfed and that other vital needs, such as their mothers’ mental health, will be neglected. Parents should feel confident that infant formula is a safe alternative and will provide their babies with all the nutrition they need.
Myth No. 2
Babies need to be burped after every feeding.
It’s standard advice to burp babies after every breast or bottle feeding, and sometimes every few minutes during a feeding. The idea is that they swallow air while feeding, and without the help of some hearty pats on the back, the air will build up in their stomach and cause discomfort, fussiness and spitting up. “Always burp your baby when feeding time is over,” says KidsHealth.org. The website What to Expect warns, “It can be tough trying to burp a baby who falls asleep after a feeding, but he still needs to pass that bubble.” Online parenting forums are full of angst: “Newborn [won’t] burp but farts like a storm” and “HELP! My baby won’t burp!”
Science tells us that we can calm down about burping, though. A 2014 randomized controlled trial found that babies who were burped after feeding didn’t have fewer episodes of intense crying, and they spit up twice as often as those who skipped the burping routine. The American Academy of Pediatrics says burping can be helpful if babies are fussing but notes, “Some breastfed babies don’t swallow very much air and therefore they may not need to burp.”
Myth No. 3
Pacifiers create bad habits.
Sucking is a survival reflex that helps babies feed just after birth. Pacifiers were invented to tap into the soothing power of sucking, but throughout history, people have worried that they would lead to all kinds of bad habits, including chronic masturbation, smoking and alcohol addiction, and most recently “nipple confusion,” wherein infants start to prefer a synthetic nipple over the breast. The breastfeeding advice website KellyMom.com suggests waiting at least six to eight weeks to introduce a pacifier, “if they get a pacifier at all.”
But well-designed studies tell us we can relax and embrace the benefits of pacifiers. A 2020 randomized controlled trial from Sweden found that whether parents offered their babies a pacifier from birth or waited two weeks made no difference as to whether the infants were still breastfeeding at 6 months. A 2013 study reported that when a hospital banned pacifiers, breastfeeding rates actually went down and formula use increased, suggesting that the availability of pacifiers to soothe fussy newborns was helpful to breastfeeding parents. Pacifier use at bedtime is also associated with a lower risk of SIDS and is recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Myth No. 4
Sleep training is harmful to your baby.
In the first few months of life, parents will do just about anything to get their babies to sleep — nursing, rocking, bouncing, driving aimlessly around town. When these routines become untenable, exhausted parents often consider sleep training. This means teaching babies to fall asleep independently, without active soothing — and yes, they usually cry in protest. The Australian site BellyBelly implies that sleep training contributes to “a society already brimming with anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, co-dependency, narcissism and other mental disorders.” Posters in online parenting forums claim that sleep-training babies “stunts their development” or is “dangerous for brain/cortisol levels.”
Here’s what the science says: Sleep training can help babies and parents get more sleep and improve parents’ mental health; it doesn’t increase infants’ levels of the stress hormone or harm parent-child relationships. Chronic sleep deprivation, on the other hand, comes with all kinds of dangers for parents, including greater risk of illness, car accidents, marital strain and depression. This isn’t to say that all babies need to be sleep-trained — some don’t need it, and some parents find it’s just not their style — but if it helps a family get more sleep, that should be considered a win for everyone.
Myth No. 5
Introduce solid foods slowly, starting with purées.
Advice for introducing solid foods is often tied to ages and distinct stages, with a gradual increase in the consistency of puréed food. That timeline is matched by the labels on store-bought baby food, part of a $78 billion industry. If you make your baby’s first foods yourself, Care.com warns to “make sure it’s blended to an almost-watery puree.”
This approach works fine for many babies, and there’s no reason to think that infants should avoid purées entirely. But there’s also no reason to linger too long with bland cereals and mushes: Research shows that most babies have the motor skills to grasp foods and self-feed by 7 to 8 months, if not sooner. A recent randomized controlled trial from New Zealand found that when babies skipped puréed foods, they could safely eat soft table foods starting around 6 months, were less fussy about food at 12 months and ate a greater variety of foods than those following a traditional purée approach. Greater dietary diversity in the first year of life and earlier introduction to allergens are both associated with a lower risk of food allergies.
