Myth No. 1

The president is the most important part of government.

The idea that it’s essential to protect the president above all else is a trope of pop culture, from the movie “Air Force One” to the “Fallen” series starring Gerard Butler. In his memoir, “Within Arm’s Length,” former Secret Service agent Dan Emmett said “one of the most popular myths” about the agency is that its agents swear an oath to sacrifice themselves for the president himself; instead, Emmett made clear, the job is about protecting the whole “office of the presidency.” As he wrote, “For me personally, no one ever elected to the office of the presidency was worth dying for, yet the office of the presidency was.”

AD

AD

Great effort does go into protecting the president, but continuity plans are about ensuring that someone in the line of succession survives — so they can take over. The plans often assume that the president dies in the opening minutes of a national catastrophe. But while the president may die, the presidency always lives. A cornerstone of continuity plans is the assumption that the “acting president” may be one of the more obscure Cabinet secretaries far down the line of succession. In one of the most classified programs of the Reagan era, the Presidential Successor Support System (PS3 in government-speak), former officials like Donald Rumsfeld and Dick Cheney, who were then in the private sector but had previously been White House chiefs of staff, were designated “White House chiefs of staff-in-waiting” in the event that someone like the agriculture secretary or the housing secretary ended up as the chief executive.

Myth No. 2

Only government leaders would survive a catastrophe.

Many assume that the government’s continuity plans are only for its most senior officials. As Tech Insider summed it up in a 2017 video, secret bunkers around the country “would hold top officials, their support staff, and no one else.”

AD

AD

In truth, the depth and breadth of continuity planning — which focuses not just on surviving the catastrophe but also on rebuilding the country’s economy, society and democracy afterward — means that plans over the years have also gone further. Officials have imagined saving certain titans of industry, who would help restore the economy: President Dwight Eisenhower selected CBS News’s Theodore Kopp to be the head of a wartime censorship bureau, and a half-dozen other private-sector leaders to be national wartime economic czars. Other plans called for a “Doomsday press corps,” reporters who would be flown to the bunkers to help communicate with the public, and some companies like Shell Oil and Standard Oil even built their own bunkers for their executives.

Beyond humans, the government has devoted extensive thought to evacuating key documents, historical artifacts and paintings from Washington in the event of an attack — from the Constitution and the Gettysburg Address to Leonardo da Vinci’s “Ginevra de’ Benci.” (The priceless art would have ended up at the president’s main bunker at Mount Weather in Berryville, Va., about 65 miles outside Washington.)

Myth No. 3

The government's doomsday facilities are secret.

“Exposés” of the government’s bunkers often start with the premise that they’re “classified above top secret,” as ABC News put it in a 2016 feature on the State of the Union’s “designated survivor,” the person chosen to ensure a presidential successor in the event of an attack on the Capitol. The story was titled, “The Top Secret Bunkers the Government Doesn’t Want You to Know About.”

AD

AD

It’s true that many of the government’s relocation sites and bunkers were state secrets during the Cold War: In 1992, The Washington Post shocked the nation (and most members of Congress) with its revelation that there was a huge bunker for the legislative branch under the Greenbrier resort in West Virginia. But the facilities in use today exist in a strange netherworld where they are highly classified but also mostly mundane government offices, albeit underground. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is responsible for the civilian government’s doomsday planning, even has on its website a fact sheet about its 564-acre Mount Weather Emergency Operations Center, although the document’s a bit obtuse about the massive bunker underneath the aboveground facilities.

The Raven Rock bunker in Pennsylvania, which serves as the backup Pentagon, openly advertises job postings on government websites. The huge military bunker inside Cheyenne Mountain in Colorado — best known from the movie “War Games” — has a Subway restaurant for workers, meaning that at least one “sandwich artist” will survive any apocalypse that comes.

Myth No. 4

The bunkers are central to the doomsday plans.

Most reports on the government’s bunkers position them as the “shelter of last resort,” as USA Today did in a piece on the facility inside Cheyenne Mountain. When the BBC toured Britain’s decommissioned doomsday bunker, it said it was “built as the UK’s last hope.”

AD

AD

But the underground hideaways designed by countries around the world, from the United States to Canada to Britain to Israel, are just one segment of the continuity plans — and they’re not even necessarily expected to be the most useful in a catastrophe, particularly when a country faces a threat like, say, a pandemic, when being underground is no safer than being isolated anywhere else. The key to every stage of the plans is redundancies piled upon redundancies, maximizing the chances that somewhere, someone survives. The U.S. military also maintains a converted Boeing 747, known as the E-4B “Nightwatch” plane or the president’s doomsday plane, that could take the president or his successor aloft and stay in the air for three days before landing. During the Cold War, the government had networks of tractor-trailer-convoy-based mobile command centers around the country that would deploy in the event of an attack.

And many of the plans rely simply on officials staying off the grid: When Vice President Dick Cheney disappeared to “undisclosed locations” in the weeks after

9/11, he was actually spending much of that time in remote fishing camps, it came out later. Britain has a plan in case its island nation doesn’t survive at all: Hidden inside its nuclear submarines are handwritten letters from Boris Johnson with instructions on what to do if the whole country is destroyed.

Myth No. 5

Secret plans call for martial law and concentration camps.

The idea that the government has a plan to round up dissidents and imprison them in places like a secret Wyoming facility and an Amtrak repair yard in Indiana after declaring martial law is one of the longest-running and most pervasive conspiracy theories around, so much so that it’s even been the focus of dubious documentaries like “Camp FEMA: American Lockdown.”

AD

AD

Many conspiracy theories do have a nugget of truth at the center — and this one is no exception. Through much of the Cold War, these types of plans did exist. The attorney general was always accompanied by his own version of the president’s nuclear football, known as the “emergency briefcase.” It contained, among other documents, plans for an Emergency Detention Program to round up foreign diplomats and certain other foreigners, as well as draft documents — ready to be filled in Mad Libs-style in an emergency — known as the “Master Arrest Warrant” and the “Master Search Warrant,” which allowed arrests and searches of “dangerous” people. And for years during the Cold War, the Bureau of Prisons did keep six prison facilities on standby — including renovated World War II prisoner of war camps in Florence, Ariz., and El Reno, Okla. — ready to receive the thousands of people on J. Edgar Hoover’s “Security Index” of suspected communists and other enemies of the state who would be rounded up in times of tension or war. Those programs and facilities, though, were largely wound down and mothballed in the 1960s — or at least that’s what the government says.

Twitter: @vermontgmg

Five myths is a weekly feature challenging everything you think you know. You can check out previous myths, read more from Outlook or follow our updates on Facebook and Twitter.