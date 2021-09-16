Cuban migration to the United States occurred in waves, each more diverse than the one before. By far the largest wave is composed of people who arrived after 1995: They now account for 44 percent of Cuban Americans in Miami-Dade County. Among them are many who, of necessity, once worked for the communist state and attended government schools. The alumni association of what was long Havana’s most prestigious boarding school under communism — the V.I. Lenin Vocational School — has reunions in Miami (in 2018, it was at a club called Revolution). In 2020, a majority of these recent arrivals were enthusiastically pro-Trump and generally supported his aggressive policies against the Cuban government. Yet most of them still look for ways around U.S. restrictions to help their families at home, which 84 percent of them still have. Miami, in other words, is as complicated as Cuba.