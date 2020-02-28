Myth No. 1

Politicians are either principled or driven by donations.

Politicians like to claim rock-solid integrity in matters of policy and fundraising. When Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) explained his decision to quit the Republican Party after he supported impeaching President Trump, he said “My gratification comes from being true to the principles that I speak about” and one conservative lobbyist described him as “Sometimes, he’s principled to a fault.” That’s also the implication of complaints that politicians can be bought by moneyed interests. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, contrasting herself with other Democrats who take corporate donations, calls herself “people-funded” without lobbyist cash in her Twitter bio.

But politicians rarely take stands that work against their electoral interests. Most of the lawmakers whose votes most closely track the party line hail from districts that vote more heavily for one party than the other, according to the Cook Partisan Voting Index (PVI), which measures a district’s partisan performance compared with the national average. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has taken lumps during the presidential primary contest for building a record friendly to gun owners in a predominantly white and moderate state where voters once strongly opposed anti-gun legislation. (Now white moderates in Vermont want action on guns, and Sanders is happy to deliver; he called his previous choices “bad” in the last debate.) If Ocasio-Cortez represented New York’s 17th District, where the Cook PVI score is +7 for Democrats, rather than New York’s 14th, where the party has a score of +29, she would probably have to adjust her approach, too.

Myth No. 2

Gerrymandering isn't driving polarization.

While gerrymandering is often blamed for many problems, many political scientists diminish its contribution to polarization. University of Denver professor Seth Masket wrote in 2014 that “districts tend to polarize more between redistrictings than during them,” meaning that people sort themselves instead of being sorted by boundary-drawers. Political scientists Nolan McCarty, Keith Poole and Howard Rosenthal concluded in a study that while gerrymandering increased the GOP’s share of the House, “this increase is not an important source of polarization” in the electorate.

But while gerrymandering may not be the root cause of polarization, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t contribute, perhaps significantly. The past two redistricting cycles radically shrank the number of competitive districts, from 164 in the late 1990s to just over 70 today, about 17 percent of the House. One consequence is the rise of the primary as the greatest threat to incumbents. Now that 83 percent of House members represent safe districts, party primaries are dominated by ideologues and activists. The effort to fend them off drives officeholders to the political fringes. Republicans today, for instance, surely remember the object lesson of Rep. Eric Cantor (Va.), a stalwart conservative majority leader who was nevertheless dethroned by a challenger from the right in 2014. Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley was ousted in a similar challenge by Ocasio-Cortez.

Myth No. 3

The American electorate is center-right.

After the 2016 election, CNN’s John King said “America is a center-right country” and “is a lot more conservative, especially out in the heartland, than Democrats think.” And it’s true that polls show there are many more ideological conservatives in the United States (31 percent, in a survey by the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University where I am an assistant director) than there are ideological liberals (16 percent), while a solid chunk in the middle (51 percent) call themselves moderate.

The gap is due to a polling phenomenon known as “symbolic ideology,” in which people support general principles like “limited government” and “equality.” Asked about specific policies, though, respondents manifest their “operational ideology,” in which they are consistently more progressive. The decades-long GOP messaging effort against “liberalism” symbolically has worked, but the party’s efforts to stamp out liberal policies have not.

Myth No. 4

College-educated suburban women helped flip the House.

After the Republican defeat in the 2018 midterm election, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham said his party needed to address “the suburban-woman problem, because it’s real.” Political Analyst Bill Schneider told the Hill.TV that he felt that “a lot of affluent, white suburban voters, well-educated, particularly women, fleeing the Trump party.”

Yet party-loyalty voting in 2018 was typical, with 94 percent of all House votes cast by Republicans going to Republican candidates and 95 percent of Democrats voting for Democratic candidates, following the pattern of the past two decades. Senate party loyalty is only a little weaker — averaging 92 percent in 2018 and displaying little variation from the cycles before Trump.

The real change was who showed up to the polls — more women, young people (who increasingly live in suburbs), Latinos, Asian Americans and African Americans — not loyal voters who flipped. That meant electorates favorable for Republicans in 2014 became electorates favorable for Democrats in 2018. The real “swing” is the decision to vote at all, a choice driven largely by the backlash to Trump.

Myth No. 5

High turnout helps Democrats; low turnout helps Republicans.

Both parties seem to agree with this premise. In 2012, Pennsylvania state Rep. Mike Turzai said new voter ID requirements would “win the state of Pennsylvania” for GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney, implying that the rules would keep some people from voting. In 2016, Sanders said “Democrats win when the voter turnout is high. We can generate that. Republicans win when the voter turnout is low.” And it’s true that higher helps Democrats, because they experience greater drop off in non-presidential cycles due to lower participation by key elements of their coalition: non-white and younger voters.

But a recent study of non-voters commissioned by the Knight Foundation found that universal participation would benefit GOP in many key swing states. In Virginia, 35 percent of nonvoters would vote for Trump and 31 percent would vote for a Democrat. In Arizona, where Democrats are trying to make headway, 34 percent would vote for Trump and only 25 percent would vote for a Democrat. In Florida, 36 percent of nonvoters would vote for Trump and only 31 percent would vote for a Democrat. That’s because the country is undergoing a long-term political realignment. Once dominated by rural voters, the Democratic Party is now the urban party; once urban, the Republican Party is now the rural party. America’s suburbs are Ground Zero, creating both swing districts and swing states in states where the suburbs are competitive. Because turnout rates are nowhere near universal, even after the dramatic increases seen since Trump’s election, high turnout is benefiting Democrats in the suburbs whereas high turnout in more rural and ex-urban areas benefits Republicans. Based on 2018’s participation rates, turnout in both geographic areas is likely to increase in 2020 over 2016, but the country’s population has grown increasingly dense, likely creating an advantage for Democrats.