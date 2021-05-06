Periodical cicadas, one of the East Coast’s thousands of native herbivore insect species that use woody plants as sustenance, are not known to kill the plants that serve as their hosts. Nor do they appear to transmit any plant diseases. As adults, the females can cause minor damage to the twigs of trees and shrubs where they lay their eggs. Except for small saplings, which can be protected with netting during the brief period of cicada egg-laying, most trees suffer little lasting harm. Some researchers have actually recorded increased tree growth the year after cicada emergences, possibly because of the soil aeration and nutrient additions that are byproducts of the event. Indeed, far from harming the environment, the emergence and death of cicadas often have strong positive effects on other organisms, including the many animals that eat them, and the plants, fungi and microbes that absorb the nutrients from the insects’ decaying bodies.