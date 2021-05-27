But ending qualified immunity alone would have little bearing on what municipal governments pay in damages from successful civil suits against officers. That’s because direct liability of local governments — as opposed to liability of officers for wrongdoing — is separately governed by the sovereign immunity standard in the 1977 Supreme Court decision in Monell v. Department of Social Services of the City of New York. This doctrine says local governments are liable only if the officer’s actions are sanctioned in agency policy or represent an informal custom that leads to “practices so persistent and widespread as to practically have the force of law,” per Connick v. Thompson (2011). In practice, Monell requires that wrongful and unconstitutional police conduct such as excessive use of force be codified in agency policy for government agencies to be held responsible. Not surprisingly, plaintiffs are often foreclosed from seeking damages against municipalities because of the Monell doctrine. Indeed, no Supreme Court case since Monell has found that this test was met.