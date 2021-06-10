But while ransomware is sometimes designed so that decrypting the victims’ devices is an insurmountable obstacle, many common strains of ransomware have been successfully reverse-engineered to allow victims to decrypt their own computers without having to make any payment. The No More Ransom Project, supported by Europol as well as security firms McAfee and Kaspersky, was designed to aggregate these decryption tools so that victims can quickly identify what strain of ransomware they had been infected with and search for any software that could help undo the damage. The Project’s Crypto Sheriff tool allows victims to upload ransom messages and other identifying features to determine what kind of ransomware they are dealing with. If it is a poorly implemented program, or if the decryption keys associated with it have been seized by law enforcement authorities or publicized by other victims, then it may be possible to recover compromised data without paying. Some companies also offer similar services to aid victims.