While these things do intersect in unfortunate and tragic ways, they’re not the norm. There’s actually more talk of violence in gangs than actual violence, according to David Pyrooz, an associate professor of sociology at the University of Colorado at Boulder. Most of the research on gangs comes from interviews with gang members; some were described as “imaginative” when answering researchers’ questions about violence and guns. That is, they made things up. The proposition that gang life consists of planning violence and then committing it is mistaken. Gang life is pretty boring, according to the people who study it. And when they do commit crimes, gang members aren’t particularly original — they often get their ideas from movies, according to research published in the Journal of Gang Studies.