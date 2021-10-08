Despite this bleak portrayal of tax compliance, Americans are actually an honest bunch. In a 2020 survey of more than 2,000 taxpayers, 87 percent said that cheating on your taxes is “not at all” acceptable. And even if taxpayers aren’t intrinsically motivated to report truthfully, compliance is enforced by an information reporting system that allows the IRS to know how much most taxpayers have earned. When an employer sends the IRS a W-2, or a bank sends a Form 1099, that income is almost always reported accurately by the taxpayer. Because so much income is tracked this way, the IRS reports an overall compliance rate of more than 83 percent.