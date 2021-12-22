But while Alaska and eastern Siberia were connected during the last ice age, the land wasn’t a viable crossing for people until about 12,000 years ago. (Even after their retreat, glaciers left the region mostly bare of plant and animal life for centuries.) By that point, humans had been leaving footprints in what is now New Mexico for more than 10 millennia — meaning they arrived when mile-thick ice covered much of the path south from Alaska. Some archaeologists posit that people took Pacific voyages in sophisticated boats, rather than passively following caribou. Indigenous people’s own traditions, meanwhile, offer diverse accounts of their origins, many of which emphasize long-standing relationships with their homelands and other species, not a land bridge: A story among the Gwich’in, for example, traces their beginnings to a time when people and caribou were one. Such accounts help impart traditions and knowledge of the deep past across generations among peoples who have lived in the Americas since time immemorial.