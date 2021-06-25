From cost-of-attendance stipends to impending name, image and likeness rights, the amount of money student athletes can receive or earn has increased significantly over the past decade, but many people still argue that athletes are exploited. “I just think the NCAA exploits student-athletes. I mean, everyone is making billions and billions of dollars while keeping the kids on the playing field poor,” says former college football star and Olympic skier Jeremy Bloom. The $1.1 billion a year from the NCAA’s March Madness TV contract and the $470 million annual contract for the College Football Playoff, together with athletic departments’ $10 billion in yearly revenue, are cited as evidence that students get the short end of the stick. “If you’re a reasonable person, it’s insane to build a $150 million recruiting facility, pay your head coach $10 million, the rest of your staff $20 million cumulative, but then say there’s not enough money to help the players,” says former NFL and college football coach John Shoop in the film “Student Athlete.”