Myth No. 1

The Kennedys were inseparable.

AD

“The Kennedy clan is historically a close-knit group”; they are the “close-knit Kennedy family” and the “famously tight-knit Kennedy family.” Hardly a news article or book about the Kennedys fails to describe them this way. The family nourished the image and continues to promote it. Joe and Rose put their children on public display in Boston, New York, Washington and London, showcasing them as a happy and supportive group. One psychologist wondered whether the close siblings even needed friends.

AD

The united front, however, concealed trouble below the surface in the early days. Joe flaunted his philandering in front of Rose (presaging the reckless affairs of Jack and Ted). Rose never forgave her second daughter, Kathleen, for marrying outside her Catholic faith. Jack resented his distant mother, who never visited him during his five teenage years in boarding school at Choate, just 65 miles from home, even when he spent long weeks in the infirmary and suffered mightily. Ted was repeatedly mocked as “fat” by his father and siblings.

Joe urged his sons to stick together, and they did as adults, but relations between them could be rocky. Joe Jr. bullied and beat Jack when they were children. Later, when Jack reemerged a hero after he was reported missing following the PT-109 incident, Joe Jr. didn’t call Jack or the family for days to acknowledge his reappearance because he felt threatened by Jack’s success. As for Jack, who was carefree, he didn’t much enjoy the company of Bobby, who was dour, until they were adults.

Myth No. 2

The Bay of Pigs was an unmitigated catastrophe.

AD

AD

The Bay of Pigs was “a disaster and we all know it,” said Lucius Battle, a senior State Department official at the time. Harvard professor John Kenneth Galbraith, a Kennedy family intimate, deemed it “a ghastly mistake.” The 1,400 U.S.-trained exiles who invaded Cuba in April 1961 in hopes of igniting an uprising were badly outnumbered by Fidel Castro’s forces, who killed more than 100 of them and captured more than 1,100. The debacle left President Jack Kennedy so distraught that he suggested to more than one friend that he wouldn’t seek reelection in 1964. Former secretary of state Dean Acheson, who was in Europe during the invasion, said it “really shattered the Europeans” because it was “such a completely unthought-out, irresponsible thing to do.”

But the president took the lessons to heart. The event forced him to think more deeply about foreign policy, and it prompted him to question the advice of his military advisers. It persuaded him not to send troops into Laos — where U.S.-backed forces and communist forces were battling — as his advisers were recommending that spring. Had the Bay of Pigs not happened, he told aide Ted Sorensen, he would have sent troops to Laos, and that would have turned into a bigger nightmare.

Most important, the Bay of Pigs persuaded JFK to reject the push by military advisers to strike Soviet missile sites during the Cuban missile crisis and to instead opt for diplomacy, enabling him to resolve the crisis peacefully.

Myth No. 3

JFK was obsessed with space.

AD

AD

Kennedy suggested as much himself, with his talk of “a great new American enterprise,” of “new knowledge to be gained and new rights to be won,” and of “the most hazardous and dangerous and greatest adventure on which man has ever embarked.” John Glenn, who circled the Earth in 1962, spoke of JFK’s excitement about space exploration: “He was interested in the whole program.” Sid Davis, a White House reporter at the time, said that “Kennedy saw the fact of what an inspiration it could be.”

But Jack cared little about space per se. He viewed it “primarily in symbolic terms,” as Sorensen later put it. As JFK took office, he worried that America’s image was sagging because the Soviets were ahead in space. He sought to win the space race because he thought that would enable the United States to compete more effectively with the Soviets around the world. Panicked by Soviet advances in early 1961, such as Moscow’s launch of the first human into space that April, he asked Vice President Lyndon Johnson, who headed up his space council, “Do we have a chance of beating the Soviets” in any aspect of space exploration, and “are we making maximum effort?”

Not long before his assassination — and after he felt he had restored America’s image and military might — JFK even offered to abandon the space race and work with the Soviets to reach the moon together.

Myth No. 4

Vietnam sundered Bobby Kennedy from LBJ.

AD

AD

“For Kennedy,” author Jeff Shesol wrote of Bobby’s conflict with Johnson, “the feud was all about the war.” Historian Michael Schuyler said LBJ’s bombing raids against North Vietnam in 1965 divided “the two men, their followers, and much of the nation, into hostile, warring camps.” Vietnam was the first issue Bobby mentioned when he announced that he’d challenge LBJ for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1968, and authors Edwin Guthman and Richard Allen termed his opposition to the war “the centerpiece of his candidacy.”

But after Bobby took his Senate seat in 1965, he split with LBJ over Vietnam only gradually. The divide came more quickly and more dramatically over Latin America. That’s where LBJ overhauled JFK’s “Alliance for Progress,” which was designed to nourish political reform and economic advancement in the region, and restored President Dwight Eisenhower’s policy of backing right-wing dictators if they supported U.S. interests.

After LBJ sent 30,000 troops to the Dominican Republic in early 1965 to quell an uprising that he said was communist-driven, Bobby tore into him publicly. He said U.S. military action could trigger a backlash that would build support for the communists, and he complained that LBJ hadn’t consulted with America’s regional allies.

Myth No. 5

Ted Kennedy's legacy was all about domestic policy.

AD

AD

Upon Ted Kennedy’s passing, President Barack Obama eulogized him as “a veritable force of nature in support of health care or workers’ rights or civil rights,” and he listed the landmark domestic policy laws that the senator had championed. Ranking Ted’s legacy among the greatest of U.S. lawmakers, then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid noted that because of him, more Americans who were young, old, poor, female or non-White had health care or a chance to go to college. Neither Obama nor Reid said a word about foreign policy.

But Ted Kennedy’s influence on foreign policy equaled his sway over domestic policy. In the 1960s and 1970s, he called for outreach to communist China, foreshadowing President Richard Nixon’s opening and President Jimmy Carter’s normalization. In the 1970s and 1980s, he forced Soviet and Chinese leaders to free scores of dissidents as a condition of working with him. He built the congressional opposition that forced President Ronald Reagan’s partial retreat in his proxy wars with the Soviets in Central America. And he spearheaded Congress’s override of Reagan’s veto of sanctions against South Africa over apartheid, marking the first override of a president on foreign affairs in 11 years.

Ted later played a key role in bringing peace to Northern Ireland, and, though he fiercely opposed the 2003 war in Iraq, he worked closely with President George W. Bush to enable Iraqis who had aided U.S. forces to emigrate to America.

Twitter: @larryhaasonline