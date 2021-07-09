The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to begin this month under a cloud of controversy. Postponed by a year because of the pandemic, the Games are a hot-button issue in Japan, where some polls find that about 80 percent of the population opposes staging the Olympics amid a global pandemic. Japan’s vaccination rate lags behind those of other developed economies, with vaccines for people under age 65 rolling out in full force only a few weeks ago. The Games will feature more than 11,000 athletes from more than 200 countries; they’re not required to be vaccinated. Officials announced Thursday that spectators will be banned from all events because of a new pandemic-related state of emergency. These Olympics are different because of the coronavirus, but some myths and misconceptions about the Games persist in any year.