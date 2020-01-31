This amputated limb of an island, fortified and smoothly edged by dredged soil, takes its name from Carl Fisher, an auto enthusiast, bicycle racer and real estate titan of boundless ambition, who imagined a resort paradise on the shore in South Florida. Like many of the other grand dreamers in Christopher Knowlton’s “Bubble in the Sun: The Florida Boom of the 1920s and How It Brought on the Great Depression,” Fisher would come to ruin, serving as a cautionary tale for those who can’t stop when they’re ahead.

Knowlton, a former London bureau chief for Fortune magazine who grew up spending spring breaks at his grandmother’s home outside Vero Beach, has produced a lively and entertaining chronicle of the visionaries, rascals and hucksters who transformed Florida. There’s Addison Mizner, a real estate savant who was often accompanied by a monkey he’d named Johnnie Brown, propped on his shoulder. And George Merrick, the riches-to-rags founder of swanky Coral Gables, who was derided during his great fall from acclaim as having had a “halo of hokum” above his head.

Unfortunately, Knowlton seeks to do much more than tell the rollicking tale of modern Florida’s roots. He also posits, using something akin to a back-of-the-envelope calculation, that the bursting of Florida’s 1920s land bubble “triggered the nationwide epidemic and social trauma that followed” and is the reason it lasted “so long and was so devastating.”

Still, as the stock market now routinely soars to new heights and online shoppers click their way to massive credit card balances, it’s worth considering what Knowlton has to tell us about what happens when the prospect of massive profits makes people take leave of their senses — as they did in Florida with such ingenuity and often reckless hilarity.

Knowlton starts his romp through Florida history with the calamitous 1926 arrival of the Prinz Valdemar, a hulking, 241-foot sailing ship that eased toward the Miami harbor to provide emergency housing during an epic construction frenzy. The ancient ship pounded into a sandbar, and “her five masts gradually genuflected . . . until she came to rest on her side, half submerged, so that she stoppered the channel like a cork in a bottle.”

Many of Florida’s moguls kept building even as signs were pointing to trouble ahead. In the months after the wreck, as building supply shipments stalled, Florida’s real estate barons — including Mizner, Fisher and Merrick — expanded their holdings, “leveraging themselves to ever-greater heights.”

In that sense, they were not unlike most Americans, who’d become inured to the risks of taking on personal debt and were going into hock, taking out second and third mortgages, to buy goods from houses and cars to refrigerators and pop-up toasters. Loose lending standards, which nine decades later would be an underlying cause of the 2008-2009 financial crisis, made things worse, Knowlton writes.

The problem with Knowlton’s premise is that he keeps undercutting his arguments by pointing out that Florida — even with the massive scale of its land bust — had much in common with the rest of the country. Banks began failing in Florida; but they were also failing in New York and Chicago. All across America, not just in Florida, people started spending less on stuff like dishwashers, sewing machines and cars. Knowlton argues that “it simply took time for the decline in real estate values in Florida to spread like an infection across the suburbs and cities in the rest of the country,” but he never convincingly explains why Florida is patient zero in the contagion.

To make a case that Florida was the key to the national financial disaster that emerged requires some, excuse the pun, speculative math. Knowlton rejects the notion that the 1929 stock market collapse was the sole cause of the Great Depression (a theory that has currency with some economics experts) by pointing to estimates that just 4 percent of U.S. households had money in the market. To further his argument, he writes that there are “largely anecdotal” estimates that an astonishing 15 percent of Americans had bought Florida real estate.

Since stock investors were primarily the rich, Knowlton says, “much of that Florida money was the hard-earned money of America’s middle class.” Voila! A broad-based measure for his theory of the economy’s collapse, and it’s mostly Florida’s fault.

To his credit, however, Knowlton tempers his contention a bit, writing that “it would be wrong to claim there wouldn’t have been a Depression had it not been for the Florida boom and bust, but the Sunshine State did provide both the dynamite and the detonator.”

He relies on a blended theory that both “classical monetarist thinking and the competing Keynesian explanations” unlock the hows and whys of Great Depression. Thus, Knowlton writes, “I believe that the collapse of the Florida land boom pricked the national real estate bubble of the twenties.” But he adds that “in an economy as complex as ours, we need to be wary of single, or monocasual, explanations.”

This mostly engaging book might have been better served if the title had stopped at “Bubble in the Sun: The Florida Boom of the 1920s” and left it at that.

Bubble in

the Sun

The Florida Boom of the 1920s and How It Brought on the Great Depression

By Christopher Knowlton