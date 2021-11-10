“The New Jim Crow” blamed the war on drugs; “The Rage of Innocence” blames the criminalization of normal adolescent development in Black children.
The book’s author, Kristin Henning, has represented children in Washington for 25 years, both as a front-line public defender and as the director of the Juvenile Justice Clinic at Georgetown University Law Center. In her decades of practice, she has seen, tried or supervised the trial of almost every offense in the juvenile code. She also trains lawyers and advocates and advises national strategy groups on juvenile-related matters for the National Juvenile Defender Center. A professor on Georgetown’s law faculty, she offers the rare and trenchant perspective that deep study of legal theory and deep respect for real-world practice can bring. That combination of theory and practice has led her to focus specifically on how the Black adults who are shuttled into the criminal legal system begin their lives as Black children socialized first to expect and then to accept that they will wind up in the system.
Black children are prosecuted in juvenile court “in numbers that far exceed their presence in the population,” Henning writes, because Black youth is criminalized. Black children are arrested for typical adolescent behavior, like attending a pool party (15-year-old Dajerria Becton), attending a house party (15-year-old Jordan Edwards) or playing in the park (12-year-old Tamir Rice).
And every part of their lives is policed — if not officially, then socially. The fashion they might choose to wear, like hoodies and sagging pants, is associated with violence. The music they might choose to listen to, like rap and hip-hop, is associated with violence, even though many famous country songs also relate violent encounters. The hairstyles they might choose to wear, like braids, Afros or locs, are prohibited by school and team dress codes. Adolescence, the time in life that should be capacious enough to allow youth to explore and find themselves, is instead a minefield in which Black expression becomes threatening. “When people see a Black person on the street, they think about crime,” Henning writes. In our society, Black children are Black first, children second.
Henning’s deep expertise provides the foundations for the book’s most compelling strengths. First, it is comprehensive. Using high-profile cases, interdisciplinary research and her own experience, Henning provides a complete account of how the criminal legal system circumscribes every part of Black children’s lives. There is nowhere the system cannot reach. School, home, even their hopes and dreams are all fair game to be policed. Second, it is meticulously researched. It is an exhaustively supported compendium of evidence about Black children’s experiences on their way to, inside and on their way out of the criminal legal system. Third, it is clear, written in language accessible to lawyers and laypeople alike.
Most important, the book ends with a call to action, articulating realistic reforms that are within reach, right now. For example, Henning suggests building resilience in Black children by teaching Black history, providing a new argument in the debate around the history we should teach our children. She also suggests providing juvenile-specific police training that teaches officers the differences between an adolescent's brain and an adult's, and that gives police a range of tools to respond to typical adolescent behavior. She also suggests training for both police and school authority figures that prioritizes deescalation. Henning's point is that our cultural narratives about dangerous Black and Brown children are fabrications that form the bedrock of our flawed policing system. Disturb those narratives, and the house of racially biased policing that is built upon them will start to crumble.
In October, shortly after this book’s publication, Pro Publica and Nashville Public Radio collaborated on an investigation of the juvenile-justice system in Rutherford County, Tenn., revealing the illegal arrests and jailing of children, mostly Black, over many years. The story exposed “a secretive legal system that’s supposed to protect kids, but in this county did the opposite” — exactly Henning’s thesis. The story began with the arrest of four girls for failure to intervene in a fight between some other kids, which is not an actual charge. Two of the girls were handcuffed, including an 8-year-old.
The image the story brought to mind was of four other girls.
In Bisa Butler’s quilted portrait “Four Little Girls,” the four Black girls who were killed in the Sept. 15, 1963, bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala., face the public. One looks directly at the viewer. Another smiles, looking beyond the frame. All of them wear their Sunday best, their skirts swinging, aloft in mid-twirl, their patent-leather Mary Janes sewn through with bits of white fabric meant to evoke their high shine. Seeing the girls depicted in vibrant color, full of life and mischief, is at first a balm, then an inflammatory that makes their loss that much more vivid.
With its comprehensive and careful mapping of all the ways Black children are socialized to expect subjugation, “The Rage of Innocence” sets up the same dichotomy: It offers both a tribute to the humanity of Black children and a searing portrait of what we lose every time we shuttle another Black child into the pipeline.
THE RAGE OF INNOCENCE
How America Criminalizes Black Youth
By Kristin Henning
Pantheon.
488 pp. $30