The book’s author, Kristin Henning, has represented children in Washington for 25 years, both as a front-line public defender and as the director of the Juvenile Justice Clinic at Georgetown University Law Center. In her decades of practice, she has seen, tried or supervised the trial of almost every offense in the juvenile code. She also trains lawyers and advocates and advises national strategy groups on juvenile-related matters for the National Juvenile Defender Center. A professor on Georgetown’s law faculty, she offers the rare and trenchant perspective that deep study of legal theory and deep respect for real-world practice can bring. That combination of theory and practice has led her to focus specifically on how the Black adults who are shuttled into the criminal legal system begin their lives as Black children socialized first to expect and then to accept that they will wind up in the system.