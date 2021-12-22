Eventually she is encouraged to enter a guilty plea for a probationary sentence of one or two years. But now she must return to court each month and begin paying back her court fines and fees and pay-to-stay costs. Judges serve as debt collectors for the county government. And if the guilty party fails to show up or make a monthly payment, she often finds herself back in jail, with her debt rising even higher. As Messenger writes, “In most jurisdictions, the largest of these fines is the bill for time in jail, as if one has spent a year in a hotel.” Charles Dickens wrote about such debtors’ prisons in 19th-century England, and Messenger’s book shows that they are alive and well in 21st-century America.