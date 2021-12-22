Around 4 a.m. on April 4, 2013, the La­Pierres were “swatted.” A 911 operator called Susan LaPierre to tell her that police had surrounded their house. They were responding to a call from a person claiming to be Wayne LaPierre, who stated that he had just shot his wife, had barricaded himself inside their home and would come out shooting if police tried to take him. Eventually the operator persuaded Wayne and Susan to emerge from their house, where they were met by a dozen police officers yelling at them to get down. But for some length of time, Susan refused to go outside because she didn’t believe that the caller was a real 911 operator. “ ‘Don’t go outside,’ she told Wayne. ‘You don’t know who that is. They’re going to kill you.’ ”