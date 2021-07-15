One Woodward rule is that those promises of anonymity and a novelistic narrative style excuse reporters-turned-book-writers from the usual journalistic requirements of attribution. But the format itself — such as the appearance of verbatim dialogue and interior thoughts — provides ample clues as to which characters played ball. Based on that evidence, dozens of top Trump administration officials and aides cooperated with the authors in order to put distance between themselves and the former president’s most egregious actions, as well as to settle scores with Rudy Giuliani and White House aide Stephen Miller, both of whom are resented by virtually everyone else for their arrogant meddling and stoking of Trump’s basest impulses. Among the longtime enablers who are depicted as attempting to get Trump to back off the “big lie,” or to intervene to stop the Jan. 6 riot, are White House aides Pat Cipollone and Hope Hicks, and former aide Kellyanne Conway; allies Chris Christie and Lindsey Graham; and, predictably, the image-conscious first daughter herself. (“As soon as she saw on the television in her second-floor office that the rioters were inside the Capitol, Ivanka Trump said to her aides, ‘I’m going down to my dad. This has to stop.’ ”)