When a Soviet attack submarine surfaced to recharge its diesel batteries, it found itself surrounded by U.S. Navy destroyers that had been tracking its movements. The two sides were literally eyeball to eyeball when a Navy P-2 surveillance aircraft flew low over the submarine, dropping flares that detonated with loud noises and blinding flashes. The Soviet captain thought he was under attack and gave orders to make ready to dive and fire at the nearest destroyer, the USS Cony. His weapon of choice was a nuclear torpedo that would have not only destroyed the Cony but also badly damaged all of the other U.S. ships in the vicinity. That catastrophe, which could have rapidly escalated into World War III, was averted only because the quick-thinking captain of the Cony sent an apology via a signal lamp, and the Soviet skipper saw it just before his sub was about to dive.