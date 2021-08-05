Manaugh, an author and magazine writer, and Twilley, a podcast co-host and New Yorker contributor, take us to some of the earliest quarantine stations in Europe. Calling themselves “quarantine tourists,” they trace the footsteps of “philanthropist, vegetarian, and prison-reform advocate” John Howard, who, in 1785, set out to inspect the condition of people placed in Mediterranean lazarettos, or quarantine hospitals. To experience quarantine himself, Howard got himself on an infected ship, arriving several months later at the Venetian island of Lazzaretto Nuovo, where, because of his exposure, he was briefly quarantined in a “very dirty room, full of vermin.” (Good thing he wasn’t there two centuries earlier: During the 1576 plague outbreak, this lazaretto, meant to house about 100 people, held more than 10,000, “waiting amid the mosquitoes and humidity for the dreadful signs of disease to emerge.”) Howard came through his quarantine unscathed. The authors write that he “helped to identify essential elements of a well-run quarantine facility, from ample ventilation and carefully designed circulation to communal religious services and compassionate care” — elements sometimes absent from contemporary quarantines.