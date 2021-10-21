The answer is that they can still die in the same way a person who is “fully seatbelted” still can. The degree to which any of us are protected by vaccination depends on more than simply how many shots we receive and how effectively our immune system responds. It also depends on those around us. In Israel, as of this month, officials require everyone to have three doses to be considered “fully vaccinated,” and they’ve secured fourth doses for each citizen as the virus continues to spread. Unvaccinated people there have been hospitalized at three times the rate of their vaccinated neighbors. But wherever people remain unvaccinated, we may see high-risk groups debating fifth or sixth doses. This would be akin to wearing a fifth or sixth life jacket while others still have none: not merely unjust, but far less effective than making sure everyone has one jacket. And shipwrecked people can still suffer from hypothermia or dehydration or heart attacks, no matter how many life jackets they manage to fit on. The fact that vaccinated people are dying of covid-19 in the United States reflects no greater failure than that of everyone else to get their shots and drive the virus into obscurity.