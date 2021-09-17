When Bill Clinton became the first president elected as a gay rights supporter, the groups dropped the ambitious Equality Act for something that stood a better chance of passage, demonstrating a previously unseen tactical nous in navigating Congress. The Employment Non-Discrimination Act, known as ENDA, was introduced in 1994 and dealt only with the workplace, where public opinion showed the broadest consensus for action. (A Gallup poll at the time found that 80 percent of Americans believed gays and lesbians deserved equal job opportunities.) Supporters worked to frame the proposal as practical and noncontroversial — much as the Americans With Disabilities Act had been four years earlier — rather than as a sweeping new civil rights law. “If ‘gay’ was going to enter the conversation, that’s where you wanted to have it — where we had the strategic advantage,” Daniel Zingale, then the Human Rights Campaign’s political director, told me.