They’re not beyond the reach of the House of Representatives, though. The most direct path to resolving the perpetual challenge of gerrymandering lies with the House. Quite simply, it can refuse to seat a state delegation achieved through excessive gerrymandering. It has that power. And it can use it to create a process that would prevent hyperpartisanship in setting congressional district lines.

The Supreme Court rued excessively partisan district boundaries and applauded other approaches to dealing with them, including state court actions and independent districting commissions, which exist some states. But since the legislatures involved in these approaches are so often gerrymandered themselves, the problem remains thorny. That’s why the House should lead the way. The integrity of the House is the responsibility of the House; gerrymandered delegations place that integrity in doubt.

Article I, Section 5 of the Constitution says that “each House shall be the judge of the Elections, Returns and Qualifications of its own Members.” This authority has rarely been used to exclude individuals chosen under dubious electoral circumstances, but it has potential. (In the 19th century, more than two dozen winning candidates in Southern states were denied seats because the House found evidence of intimidation of black voters or unconstitutional state election laws.) The power does not require statutory action involving the Senate or executive branch. And so the House, acting on its own, can design a process that governs the most egregious, anti-democratic distortions produced by gerrymandering — rejecting such delegations as failing to meet the qualifications for service.

The constitutional underpinning for this approach is sound. James Madison’s reports on the Constitutional Convention make clear the framers’ distinction between the election of senators, who before 1913 were chosen by state legislatures, and the election of representatives by “the People of the several States.” States are the constitutional units of the federal union; political districts within states are drawn to tether individual officeholders to geographic sets of people. In the republic’s early decades, congressional delegations were elected on a statewide basis, confirming that the statewide electorate is the basic constitutional constituency. Only after 1842 did Congress require states to conduct elections of single members in defined districts. Unfortunately, the virtuous effort to tie representatives more closely to voters in specific areas gave state legislators the opportunity to shape districts with an eye to partisan advantage.

Therein lies the genesis of gerrymandering. In many cases, districts are constructed with no regard to the statewide electoral balance; the clear aim is to maximize seats held by the party controlling the districting process. To gauge how far gerrymandering has skewed elections, it is reasonable to compare the divergence between the number of districts won by each party and its share of the statewide vote. Sharp disparities between the statewide electoral results (the constitutional constituency) and the allocation of congressional seats within the state invite scrutiny. Even in a gerrymandered district, constituent opinion may be fluid enough over time to frustrate the gerrymander and bring the party balance more in line with the statewide results. But to control gerrymandering — even better to deter it — there needs to be a mechanism to assess districts and whether those who designed them intended to distort the will of the statewide constituency.

Claims of partisan gerrymandering “rest on an instinct that groups with a certain level of political support should enjoy a commensurate level of political power and influence,” Roberts wrote in Rucho, but “the Constitution does not require proportional representation.” Still, the chief justice’s acknowledgment of the dissonance between gerrymandering and constitutional values argues against ignoring manipulation of the redistricting process. And it argues for attention to the statewide results as a context, not a rigid standard, for evaluating whether district lines are reasonably drawn.

Even if states allocated House seats on the basis of the share of the statewide vote won by each party, analysis of the 2018 midterm voting reveals that the overall party balance in the House would shift very little. What would change would be the composition of a number of state delegations, with competition increasing. Broadly speaking, Republicans would gain in states including Maryland and California, and Democrats would gain in such states as North Carolina and Texas. Both parties would stand to hold their own while diversifying their bases across the country — a positive development for a pluralistic society.

Certainly, some divergence between party balance in a particular district and the overall statewide party balance is to be expected, otherwise there would be less latitude for political competition. But a district tally that strays radically from the broad statewide measure is suspect. Take North Carolina: In the 2018 elections, Republicans won 50 percent of the statewide vote for House members and Democrats 48 percent, but those who drew the district maps had openly declared that they did so to assure that the GOP would hold 10 of the state’s 13 seats. It did.

At the core of Roberts’s opinion is the concern that courts have no workable standard to judge how much divergence between statewide and district-level party votes is too much. Yet the court recognizes that the question is one of degree, a task of “determining when political gerrymandering has gone too far.” The House could equip itself to make such judgments. It could, for example, establish an independent advisory body to analyze state districting plans and report on any that embody intentional, excessive partisan exploitation. The independent commissions already established in several states could provide a model. Since this board would assess districts drawn by states, not draw districts itself, it need not be large — perhaps five members, selected from outside Congress, with two chosen by each of the parties in the House and a nonpartisan chairman. The chairman might be selected by those four members or designated in some other appropriate manner — chosen, say, by the librarian of Congress or the director of the Congressional Research Service. The CRS, known for scrupulous nonpartisanship, might also provide support staff.

However the board is constituted, its mandate would be to identify districting plans that reflect deliberate attempts to shape electoral maps in favor of one party over another. Though it declined to intervene, the Supreme Court said in Rucho that the North Carolina and Maryland cases involved “blatant examples of partisanship driving districting decisions.” Roberts highlighted and praised actions in Florida, Missouri, Iowa and Delaware to prohibit political favoritism in redistricting. In her powerful dissent, Justice Elena Kagan stressed the feasibility of applying estimates of intent, effects and causation to evaluate whether districting plans go beyond reasonable political ranges. An advisory board to the House would undoubtedly find gray zones and marginal cases, but it should have little trouble spotting the worst, most anti-democratic maps.

Once the board reported such maps, the procedure should require a prompt House vote to confirm or reject the disqualification of a delegation as too gerrymandered for service in Congress. New district maps based on the new census data are required before the 2022 election — and under this process, the board would review them as soon as they became available. A key objective would be to signal to states tempted to gerrymander that their representatives would be challenged and possibly rejected. That should make states wary of abusing their redistricting power. It may even encourage more states to create their own independent commissions, since legislatures are especially prone to gerrymandering.

Disqualified delegations may well challenge a refusal to seat them. But there are strong arguments for judicial deference to a verdict reached by the House: First, the House’s Article I power to judge the qualifications of its members is explicit; second, the Supreme Court’s insistence in Rucho that gerrymanding is beyond the reach of federal courts foretells a reluctance to second-guess a political remedy. In the exceptional circumstances that would be involved, precedent argues for the House’s authority to exclude delegations compromised by demonstrable gerrymanders. This prospect would give states incentive to avoid risky redistricting.

A bipartisan House group — 19 current and 21 former representatives — filed a persuasive amicus brief in the Rucho case, suggesting that there could be a basis for a coalition to advance the kind of plan sketched here. Even a brief by beneficiaries of gerrymandering (members of the North Carolina delegation) stressed that Congress has the power to deal with the problem, though it did not consider possible action by the House alone.