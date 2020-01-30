Real-world practical benefits of patience come readily to mind: Buying and holding stocks instead of frequent selling is associated with greater returns, counting to 10 after a provocation can lead to a more measured response, and deferring Social Security payments for four years past the eligibility date (62, for most people) results in payments that are about a third higher per month.

AD

AD

Given all the positive things that flow from patience, you might predict that people who delay gratification are also happier overall. We wondered about that and set out to test the proposition. It turns out it’s true, but only up to a point: The relationship between patience and contentedness has the shape of an inverted “U,” we found: Patience leads to greater happiness until you reach the 88th percentile of the trait, then happiness starts declining, leading to frustration and discontent.

We examined the relationship between happiness and patience using the 2012 Gallup World Poll and the Global Preferences Survey; the sample we used included roughly 70,000 people in 70 counties. The Global Preferences Survey measures patience by asking whether people would prefer an immediate financial reward (100 euros) or a larger reward in a year (from 103 to 215 euros). The survey also asks respondents: “On a scale from 0 to 10, how willing are you to give up something that is beneficial for you today in order to benefit more from that in the future?”

To gauge well-being and satisfaction, the Gallup World Poll shows participants a picture of a ladder, with the top representing “the best possible life for you,” and asks them to place themselves on the ladder. (A variant on the question asks for a prediction for five years from now.) Gallup also asks more specific questions about feelings the day before the interview — touching on enjoyment, worry and sadness, among other things.

AD

AD

Whether the happiness measures were considered individually or combined, the negative effects of high levels of patience were consistent.

We became intrigued by this issue while studying the effects of patience on educational outcomes. In a study published in 2019, we examined the educational and birth records of roughly 375,000 first- and second-generation immigrant students attending public schools in Florida, from kindergarten through 12th grade. We tested whether hailing from a country known — as a result of social science research — for high patience would be linked to better performance at school. Indeed, children of immigrants from countries whose citizens score high on tests of delayed gratification, like South Korea, did better on dimensions ranging from standardized tests to disciplinary issues than those from “less patient” countries — Egypt and Colombia, for example. (Overall, the immigrant students outperformed native-born students.)

But results from other studies raised questions about the possible downsides of delayed gratification. A 2014 study of Asian American students, who outperform white students academically, found that they also were more likely to disagree with the statement, “I feel good about myself.” As Asian American students typically score high on tests of delayed gratification, we hypothesized that one explanation might be the socio-psychological cost of sacrificing pleasant activities now for future achievement.

AD

AD

What do different levels of patience look like, in the surveys we used? Most people don’t have much of it at all: The majority preferred receiving 100 euros immediately rather than waiting a year to receive 215 euros, for example. Those at the 88th percentile of patience, where happiness peaked, were willing to wait one year to receive 122 euros, rather than 100. Extremely patient individuals, at the 99th percentile, were willing to wait a year for a mere three extra euros.

The difference in happiness between people at the 88th percentile of patience and the 99th is meaningful. For context, education also affects happiness; more years of schooling are associated with greater contentedness. The drop in happiness as one moves from the 88th percentile of patience to the 99th is about a fifth as large as the happiness gap separating high school graduates and college graduates.

In short, when it comes to patience, you can have too much of a good thing. You might have crossed the line if you never pull the trigger on buying your dream car, even if you can comfortably afford it. You might have crossed it if you give up nearly 100 percent of your social life to get that extra one or two percentage points on a standardized test.

AD

AD

Overall, our research suggests that if you wait too long to eat life’s marshmallows, they’re more likely to be stale and flavorless.

Twitter: @paola_sapienza